“For high-risk and frontier AI, we need an independent regulator with actual teeth, the power to demand testing, investigate incidents, order fixes, and delay a release if something is not safe,” Padmanabhuni said. “An industry body without that authority ends up functioning more as a coordination forum than a governance mechanism.”
He said India should adopt a layered approach, with lower-risk applications continuing under voluntary standards but keep high-risk and frontier AI under binding requirements.
This would also matter for India even before the country develops frontier-scale models, he said, because deploying foreign models carries risks around bias and fairness. Testing, he added, would need to account for Indian conditions, including language, regional accents, gender, caste, religion and socioeconomic differences.