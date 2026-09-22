Trai mandates telcos to offer voice, SMS-only plans with shorter validity

India’s telecom regulator on Tuesday directed telecom service providers to ensure the availability of voice-only and SMS-only tariff plans with a minimum validity of 30 days or less, without bundled data, which would offer affordable options to consumers who may not need to use data.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that the amendments to the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations (TCPR), 2024, have been made following consultations that showed limited availability of voice- and SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers, or STVs, while longer-validity plans were being offered, depriving low-income consumers of affordable, shorter-duration tariff plans.

“The Authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. Overall, it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data,” TRAI said in the notification.

Sector experts said that the mandate would increase consumer choice but also dilute average revenue per user (ARPU), more so at the lower end of the subscriber base. Voice-only plans could make it harder to increase spending among light-data users, which puts greater emphasis on differentiating plans for customers willing to pay for more data, speed, network quality or a better service experience within the regulatory framework. “Nearly 90% of connections are prepaid, so what matters commercially is not just the value of each recharge, but how regularly customers recharge. Some existing users may move to cheaper voice-only plans leading to pressure on ARPU. On the other hand, these plans could keep price-sensitive customers and secondary SIMs active. The net revenue effect will depend on whether improved recharge continuity can compensate for lower spend among customers who down trade but I expect a marginal drop in ARPU nevertheless,” said Rohan Lobo, Partner & TMT Industry Leader at Deloitte South Asia.

According to data from Deloitte, data consumption per subscriber rose about 20 per cent year-on-year, while data revenue per user remained around ₹200 a month, as realisation per GB over a year fell from ₹9.11 to ₹7.51 by March 2026. In other words, significantly higher consumption has not translated proportionately into higher data monetisation. “Trai’s mandate could lead to some ARPU dilution though not much, specially from low data users, elderly and users with second SIMs. Telcos will have less flexibility to bundle data into most prepaid plans to drive higher recharge values. The impact on overall revenues should be limited, as heavy smartphone users will continue buying data plans. It could help telcos retain low usage subscribers who may otherwise stop recharging a secondary SIM,” said Vinish Bawa, leader of telecom practice at PwC India.