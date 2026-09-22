Smartphone screen protectors to come under BIS standards from April 2027
The move is aimed at curbing substandard imports and grey-market trade in a Rs 12,000-15,000 crore market where Chinese products currently dominate suppliesSurajeet Das Gupta
The move is aimed at curbing substandard imports and grey-market trade in a Rs 12,000-15,000 crore market where Chinese products currently dominate suppliesSurajeet Das Gupta
- Indian consumers spend Rs 12,000- 15,000 crore per annum to buy screen protectors – as many as 500 million a year
- But 90 per cent of them are imported through grey market operations, mostly Chinese products
- There is no control on quality and user safety on these products
- Meity by bringing the product under compulsory registration has ensured BIS standards for consumers
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 8:03 PM IST