Smartphone screen protectors to come under BIS standards from April 2027

The domestic market for screen protectors is pegged by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) at a substantial Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore per year. Indians buy over 500 million screen protectors every year, and the market is growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent.

ICEA, which has been pushing for such a move since 2022, said domestic manufacturers are unable to compete due to unfair trade practices from imports. ICEA took up the matter with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in February, saying the industry is not asking for any financial incentive from the government – only quality standards to ensure a level playing field.