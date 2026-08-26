AI handles 35 per cent of all NoBroker conversations: Founder Akhil Gupta

Akhil Gupta, founder and chief tech and product officer of NoBroker, tells Avik Das about how the firm, which effectively cuts out traditional middlemen, is now adopting artificial intelligence as a way to converse with customers. The company's voice AI platform Convozen helps automate about 35 per cent of conversations with clients. The company is also targeting revenue of $10 million from this business as it onboards new customers. Edited excerpts:

In 2018-19, we started creating our own algorithms because most of the conversation was happening over calls. The idea was that if we can transcribe these conversations, which are multi lingual and with different dialects, we will be able to empower our process implementation adherence team (PIA) because we would be able to understand our customer far better. So then we started working on models where we can say 'this is our transcript, but give me the summary'. That also helped us understand if a customer was not happy with our service, or if my agent was mis-selling or over promising, and I could then give the feedback to them. That product was initially called CallZen which eventually became ConvoZen. The advantage is that I can now rate the call on different parameters.