AI handles 35 per cent of all NoBroker conversations: Founder Akhil Gupta

What percentage of the conversations are handled by AI now?
It is about 35 per cent where the end-to-end conversation is handled by AI and all this has happened since the start of the year. And in some businesses, we have removed certain teams. So there was a team which used to check for rent-out properties, like whether it would be rented. Now we don't do that. Somebody was calling owners to get the photographs. Now the AI agent will automatically upload the pictures. In a voice AI mechanism, there are 3 parts which are understanding the voice, which is like speech to text, getting intelligence which is the LLM, and then speaking back to the customer in their own dialect. Because we have 10 years of data, we have trained our models.