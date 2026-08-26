Nothing has announced Nothing OS 5.0, its latest major software update based on Android 17. The update brings a redesigned interface, more personalisation options and performance improvements, along with updates to Nothing’s Essential AI tools and new features from Android 17. According to the company, the update is designed to offer a smoother user experience while giving users greater control over the look and functionality of their smartphones.

Nothing OS 5.0: What’s new

New design and interface

Nothing OS 5.0 brings a wider visual refresh across the operating system, with changes to typography, icons, spacing, materials and animations. The changes extend to Settings, the status bar, Camera, Gallery, widgets and other system controls.

The update also introduces Geist as the new system typeface. Nothing says the new font is designed to improve readability while giving the interface a more consistent visual identity. Settings have also been redesigned with new icons, updated spacing and layouts. Categories are grouped more clearly, with commonly used options given dedicated entries to make them easier to find. The status bar gets new system icons and animations, with signal, Wi-Fi and battery indicators receiving updated designs. Redesigned home screen The update introduces a new home-screen theme with transparent elements across widgets and the Search bar. The same design language extends to first-party apps such as Gallery.

App icons can take on subtle colour tints based on the user's wallpaper. Widgets can also use adaptive colours and transparent elements, while smaller Quick Settings widgets can draw more prominently from the wallpaper. The redesigned home screen will be offered as an additional theme, meaning users can continue using the existing Nothing OS design if they prefer. More lock screen and wallpaper options The update adds two new lock-screen clock faces, called Gooey and Micrographics, along with additional colour options. Gooey uses a more playful design, while Micrographics takes inspiration from Nothing's hardware design. It combines the date, time, weather and upcoming meetings in a single clock face.

The clock colours can also adapt to the user's wallpaper. ALSO READ: Apple refreshes Mac mini with new M6 chip: Check India price, offers Nothing is also improving its Depth Effect wallpaper feature. Users can reposition and resize images around the clock and other lock-screen information. If an image does not cover the entire screen, blur and translucent effects can fill the remaining areas. Easier home screen editing Nothing OS 5.0 adds batch editing for the home screen. Users can select multiple icons or widgets and move them together, including across different home-screen pages, instead of moving each item individually.

The update also introduces the Away Time widget, which tracks periods when users put their phones down. Rather than setting app limits, it shows patterns such as the longest breaks and how often users step away from the screen. ALSO READ: Apple Mac Studio with M5 Max, Ultra launched in India: Price, specs, offers Another addition is the Collector widget, which lets users turn photos or camera captures into visual collections. These collections can be displayed on the home screen or lock screen. Glyph gets its own app The Glyph Interface now has a dedicated app. Supported Glyph features, sounds, ringtones and schedules are brought together in one place, making it easier to manage and customise them.

Nothing is also adding a Glyph Timer widget, which lets users start a timer directly from the home screen. Once started, the Glyph on the back of the phone displays the remaining time. Performance improvements Nothing OS 5.0 also focuses on everyday performance, including app launches, scrolling, touch response, multitasking and background app management. The company noted that the smarter background management gives more resources to the app currently being used while keeping frequently used apps ready in the background. This is intended to reduce unnecessary app reloads and make switching between apps more responsive. Animations have also been updated to respond more naturally to touch. For example, if a user starts an interaction and reverses the gesture midway, the animation can follow that movement instead of completing the original action first.

Bluetooth controls in Quick Settings have also been redesigned. Supported nearby devices can now be connected or disconnected with a single tap without opening the full Bluetooth settings page. AI features Nothing OS 5.0 brings updates to Essential Voice, Essential Space and Essential Apps. Essential Voice gets faster and more structured transcription. It can better identify whether spoken content should remain as a paragraph or be separated into a list. Real-time transcription also shows words as they are spoken. Nothing says real-time translation will be added later this year. Essential Space has also been updated to make capturing and organising information easier. Its new Smart Collections feature can recommend relevant existing captures when users create a collection. It can also suggest related content for existing collections and recommend creating a new collection when it detects a common topic.

Model Context Protocol support Essential Space is also gaining Model Context Protocol (MCP) support. This allows compatible AI platforms to search and read selected information stored in Essential Space without users having to manually find and copy the information. For the initial release, MCP access is read-only, meaning supported AI tools cannot modify or add information to Essential Space. Nothing mentioned that MCP support for Essential Space will roll out through Google Play in October. Build AI tools directly on the phone Nothing OS 5.0 moves Essential Apps Builder onto the phone as an app. Users can describe the tool they want in natural language, preview it, make changes and deploy it directly to the home screen without writing code.

The feature can be used to create widgets, small tools for recurring tasks or other ways of organising information. Essential Apps Builder remains in beta, with access expanding gradually to more users. Android 17 features Since Nothing OS 5.0 is based on Android 17, it also brings several platform-level changes. Users can choose to separate Notifications and Quick Settings into two panels. When split mode is enabled, swiping down from the left opens Notifications, while swiping from the right opens Quick Settings. Users can continue using the combined layout if they prefer. Enhanced Quick Share allows users to generate a QR code when sharing files. The recipient can scan the code using an iPhone or Android phone and download the files through a secure web link without installing an additional app.