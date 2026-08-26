WhatsApp adds stronger verification tools, more details for unknown callers

WhatsApp's two-step verification system is getting a password-based option. The feature previously used a six-digit PIN as an additional layer of protection for accounts.

Meta said the verification credential has now been upgraded to a full password that can contain letters, numbers and special characters. Two-step verification provides an additional account protection layer in cases where someone obtains a user's one-time passcode.

WhatsApp adds more context for unknown callers

WhatsApp is also adding more information to calls from people who are not saved in a user's contacts.