AMI orders 9,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, plans $8 bn capex for 200 MW capacity

AM Intelligence (AMI), the AI infrastructure platform set up by promoters of Greenko, has placed a binding order for about 9,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for deployment at its first AI factory in Hyderabad. This will be one of the first large-scale deployments of the chipmaker’s next-generation Vera Rubin architecture in Asia, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027..

The Hyderabad facility will be the first tranche of AMI's planned 1 giga watt (GW) of compute-as-a-service capacity across India, the United States, Finland and Malaysia. AMI plans to bring an initial 200 megawatts (MW) of capacity to market in the near term, involving capital expenditure of more than $8 billion.

Through this, the company is targeting to become a world leadeing intelligence infrastructure company, powering the AI economy through vertically integrated energy, compute and innovation. Anil Chalamalasetty, Chairman, AM Intelligence, said: “For over two decades, we have focused on transforming electrons into value — addressing critical and emerging societal needs. Today, the electron-to-token opportunity allows us to take this capability further, converting power infrastructure into frontier AI compute at scale. Bringing latest generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin to India marks the next step in this journey and establishes AMI at the forefront of the emerging AI electron-to-token economy.” By integrating NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture the company will be eyeing fast, efficient data movement, and advanced storage systems, the Hyderabad AI Factory is being designed to run some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated AI models, including trillion-parameter models and next-generation agentic AI applications.

NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 introduces NVFP4, a new low-precision computing format designed to run AI workloads more efficiently, alongside next-generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM4). AMI’s Hyderabad AI Factory is being engineered to deliver approximately 450 exaFLOPS of NVFP4 inference compute, providing massive computing capacity for running advanced AI models at scale. "Over the last two decades, our focus has been on electron valorisation, creating progressively greater value from energy across energy management, molecules and metals, and now AI tokens, the units of information processed and generated by AI models. This end-to-end approach has been central to our philosophy of addressing critical and emerging societal needs," the company said in a statement.

AMI, as a strategic builder of long-term heavy assets, will leverage its unique power solutions, capex advantage and access to next-generation NVIDIA AI infrastructure to deliver highly cost-competitive electron-to-token economics by integrating energy infrastructure with the computing capacity required to train and run AI models. This will enable wider deployment of AI with a collaborative service offering spanning across hyperscalers, neo cloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, frontier labs, AI natives and local developer communities. AMI is developing 5 GW of powered AI data centres across India, the United States and Europe. These facilities are being designed for high-density AI computing, using liquid cooling to manage the significant power and heat requirements of advanced AI chips, while allowing the infrastructure to accommodate successive generations of AI silicon. AMI also intends to bring 1 GW of Compute-as-a-Service capacity to global AI workloads with initial capacity of 200 MW coming online in short-term.