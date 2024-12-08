AI helping in early cancer detection via genomics solutions, data analytics

Technological advancements in India are reshaping the global economic landscape, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a key role in transforming healthcare. Indian hospitals are increasingly integrating AI into cancer care, aiding early detection, improving diagnosis accuracy, personalising treatments, and enhancing patient outcomes, experts highlighted.

Technological breakthroughs enable hospitals and clinicians to analyse vast datasets, including radiology scans, pathology images, and electronic health records, to identify patterns and insights that might be missed by human assessment.

Bengaluru-based Strand Life Sciences, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, has partnered with Agilent, Celemics, and SOPHiA Genetics to enhance cancer care through AI. The company stated that AI improves early melanoma detection by distinguishing benign from malignant skin lesions. In breast cancer, it streamlines mammogram screenings, reduces errors, and boosts efficiency. Additionally, AI predicts patient outcomes and optimises resource allocation for better prognoses.

“AI is being increasingly used to vastly reduce the costs and timelines in drug discovery and is increasingly used in treatment planning by aiding tumour characterisation, evaluating therapeutic effects, and enabling data-driven precision oncology. In skin cancer, machine learning (ML)-based models could classify skin cancer with an accuracy of 94.2 per cent, with a sensitivity and specificity greater than 90 per cent. AI can reduce radiologists' workload by 30 per cent, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient interactions,” said Swaraj Basu, principal bioinformatics engineer, Strand Life Sciences.

In November, Strand launched CancerSpot, a multi-cancer early detection test that complements scans and biopsies. The company is also advancing AI-driven genomics solutions, focusing on biomedical text normalisation and AI platforms for drug target discovery and precision medicine. Additionally, it has partnered with life sciences companies like Palisade Bio to apply ML to public datasets, identifying novel biomarkers for ulcerative colitis.

“The growing need for AI in cancer care is driven by technological advancements, increasing data availability, and the inherent challenges of cancer management. Sophisticated AI algorithms, combined with access to large datasets, enable deeper insights into complex biological mechanisms and patient behaviours. Human resource constraints, such as the shortage of radiologists and variability in diagnostic accuracy, further emphasise the value of AI in reducing errors, improving scalability, and streamlining workflows,” said Basu.

More From This Section

Mumbai-based P. D. Hinduja Hospital noted that AI has created an impact in cancer care. “In radiation oncology, some of the tasks are now done by AI, like contouring of normal structures and plan renditions and checks. Similarly, there are some molecular and precision oncology tests, like Oncotype Dx in breast cancer, where data generated from testing certain receptors and mutations is fed into deep learning systems, and we get a recurrence risk score, which can guide the need for further treatment in early breast cancer. These are just some instances where machine learning and AI have made their way into cancer,” said Ritika Harjani Hinduja, consultant, radiation oncology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital.

Harjani noted that major radiation machine vendors like Varian, Electa, and Accuray now feature AI-based auto-contouring and plan adaptation in radiation oncology, with HCG using Varian's AI-enabled system.

“The drive for incorporating AI is like any other field. Some works are time-consuming and can be assisted by AI, while physicians pay more attention to advancing research and treatment avenues. That said, in my opinion, AI will never replace the physician but will be an excellent assistant,” Harjani further said.

Dinesh Madhavan, president, group oncology, Apollo Hospitals, highlighted that while AI aids in cancer detection, diagnosis, therapy, and ongoing care, its overall success rate remains uncertain and continues to be questioned.

“Success rate is based on the outcome of patients in oncology… Survival in cancer depends on disease-free survival after five years. Though AI helps in early detection, treating more customers, and alerts when consultation is needed, patients should still be mindful of their health. The success rate of AI usage in cancer care majorly depends on the conversion rate of the patients. In the last eight months, we were able to cover about 600-plus patients through the integration of AI,” said Madhavan.

Apollo has integrated AI in cancer care in pilot mode across two centres in Bengaluru—HSR and Electronic City. “In the next quarter, we are planning to take this beyond these two centres. Currently, we have invested about Rs 4 crore each in AI incorporation. Based on the outcomes and improvements, we plan to invest further in the upcoming financial year,” added Madhavan.

Apollo has tied up with Accuray India and Varian. Going forward, the hospital chain looks to introduce AI-driven robotic surgeries and monogram services.

Last week, HealthCare Global (HCG) partnered with Accenture to apply advanced AI, including generative AI and deep learning, to multi-omic patient data. This collaboration combines the tech giant’s AI expertise with HCG's oncology insights to enable early cancer detection and treatment.

“Today, optimising cancer care necessarily calls for tech-driven advancements in research and academics, especially for ensuring seamless, error-free data collection and streaming. Given the heterogeneity of tumour genomics and other forms of omics, AI has become integral to precise, personalised medical advancements. AI-powered innovation has activated established drugs in certain tumours, which was not the case previously,” said B S Ajaikumar, executive chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises.

Apollo Hospitals' "Health of the Nation 2024" report, released in April, highlights a concerning rise in cancer cases in India, with projections showing a 13 per cent increase from 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025.