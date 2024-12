Apple releases iOS 18.2 RC ahead of general rollout this month: Details

Apple has released the iOS 18.2 update Release Candidate (RC) to developers as it prepares for the official rollout later this month. The latest RC build, numbered 22C150, is expected to be the final version made available to all eligible users. The update brings a host of new features, including Apple Intelligence tools such as the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot in Writing Tools and Siri, alongside several new utility features.