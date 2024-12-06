Apple releases iOS 18.2 RC ahead of general rollout this month: Details

Apple has released the iOS 18.2 update Release Candidate (RC) to developers as it prepares for the official rollout later this month. The latest RC build, numbered 22C150, is expected to be the final version made available to all eligible users. The update brings a host of new features, including Apple Intelligence tools such as the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot in Writing Tools and Siri, alongside several new utility features.

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features

Image Playground: A tool that enables users to create custom images from text prompts and themes. It will be available as a standalone app and integrated into native apps such as Notes.

Image Wand: Converts rough sketches into refined, professional-looking images.

Genmoji: Allows users to create custom emojis using a dedicated editor embedded in the standard emoji keyboard.

Compose in Writing Tools: Integrates ChatGPT to generate text based on user prompts.

Describe Your Change in Writing Tools: Lets users specify detailed text modifications beyond preset options.

ChatGPT Integration in Siri: Siri will process more complex requests using ChatGPT, subject to user privacy permissions.

Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, this feature allows users to open a quick photo viewfinder from the Camera Control button on the lock screen to gather environmental information.

iOS 18.2: Non-AI features

In addition to the Apple Intelligence tools, iOS 18.2 brings several useful features, including: