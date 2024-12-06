Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

Meta has rolled out a new typing indicator for WhatsApp, aimed at enhancing real-time engagement during chats. The feature visually shows when someone is typing by displaying a "..." cue at the bottom of the chat screen, accompanied by the user’s profile picture, making it easier to identify the person typing.

The typing indicator is available in both one-on-one and group chats, though WhatsApp noted that it is particularly effective in group chats, as it allows users to quickly identify who is currently typing.

The feature is being rolled out on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users and is expected to be widely available in the coming days.

Meta has been adding new features to its instant messaging platform with message drafts feature being most recent. This feature helps users locate and complete unfinished messages by displaying a "Draft" indicator on unsent messages, making it easier to return to conversations that were interrupted.

Earlier, WhatsApp had announced that it will end support for older iOS versions starting May 2025. Users running iOS versions earlier than 15.1 will need to update their devices to continue using the app. Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 and newer versions, with the change likely aimed at taking advantage of updated APIs and enhancing feature support in newer iOS versions.