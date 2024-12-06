Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

WhatsApp introduces a new typing indicator feature with enhanced visual cues for user identification, improving real-time engagement in chats

WhatsApp's new Typing Indiactors
WhatsApp's new Typing Indiactors
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta has rolled out a new typing indicator for WhatsApp, aimed at enhancing real-time engagement during chats. The feature visually shows when someone is typing by displaying a "..." cue at the bottom of the chat screen, accompanied by the user’s profile picture, making it easier to identify the person typing.
 
The typing indicator is available in both one-on-one and group chats, though WhatsApp noted that it is particularly effective in group chats, as it allows users to quickly identify who is currently typing.
 
The feature is being rolled out on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users and is expected to be widely available in the coming days.
Meta has been adding new features to its instant messaging platform with message drafts feature being most recent. This feature helps users locate and complete unfinished messages by displaying a "Draft" indicator on unsent messages, making it easier to return to conversations that were interrupted.

More From This Section

OpenAI kicks off announcements spree with o1 launch: All you need to know

OnePlus offers lifetime warranty on smartphones against display green lines

Google's December Feature Drop for Pixel devices: What's new, how to update

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for use in research purposes

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Earlier, WhatsApp had announced that it will end support for older iOS versions starting May 2025. Users running iOS versions earlier than 15.1 will need to update their devices to continue using the app. Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 and newer versions, with the change likely aimed at taking advantage of updated APIs and enhancing feature support in newer iOS versions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt blocks 1,700 Skype, 59K Whatsapp IDs used in 'digital arrest' fraud

WhatsApp set to end support for older-generation iPhones soon: Check models

Australia's social media ban: Negative impact of the internet on teenagers

Chennai couple delivers baby at home with WhatsApp group advice, case filed

WhatsApp introduces voice message transcripts feature: Here is how it works

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateTechnology

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story