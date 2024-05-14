Home / Technology / Tech News / AI spending in India may triple to $5 bn by 2027; $1,703 mn spent in 2023

AI spending in India may triple to $5 bn by 2027; $1,703 mn spent in 2023

It was followed by augmented customer service agents at $168.8 million, digital assistance $113.1 million, augmented threat intelligence $100.1 million

artificial intelligence machine learning
"The infrastructure provisioning will continue to be the biggest contributor in overall spent," Srinivasamurthy said | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Spending on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country may triple to $5 billion by 2027, an Intel-IDC report released on Tuesday said.

According to the report, entities in India spent $1,703.8 million on AI in 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"AI spending in India is expected to increase to $5 billion with CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 31.5 per cent between 2023 to 2027. By 2027 AI will be everywhere," Sharath Srinivasamurthy, Associate Vice President, IDC said.

He said that in 2023, major spending of $209 million was driven by AI infrastructure provisioning and related software.

It was followed by augmented customer service agents at $168.8 million, digital assistance $113.1 million, augmented threat intelligence $100.1 million and programme advisors recommendation systems $97.1 million.

"The infrastructure provisioning will continue to be the biggest contributor in overall spent," Srinivasamurthy said.

Intel India Region Vice President and Managing Director, Santhosh Viswanathan said India is ready for AI as around 20 per cent of the world's data is produced in the country and it is the third biggest global market.

Viswanathan said India leads globally in terms of technical skill availability.

Also Read

India ranks 4th in global military spending at $83.6 bn in 2023: Report

How spend, spend is giving state-owned companies diminishing returns

RBI provisioning norms singe PSU banks, infrastructure financers

Higher provisioning may slow infra sector, but good for long term: Industry

Davos 2024: Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI tech

Meta's next device could be AI-powered earbuds with integrated cameras

Apple iOS 17.5: What is new in possibly the last iOS 17 update for iPhones

OpenAI announces GPT-4o, ChatGPT macOS app, conversational AI in Voice Mode

OpenAI unveils free model GPT-4o that can interact with visual, audio, text

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIndiaspending

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story