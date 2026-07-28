AMD signs deal with Core Scientific for up to 2.5 GW data centre capacity

AMD on Tuesday signed a deal with Core Scientific to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data center capacity as the chip firm expands infrastructure to meet growing demand for ‌AI computing.

Shares of Core Scientific ​jumped 6% in ​premarket trading, while AMD's stock was down 4%, tracking ​other chipmakers.

Demand for electricity, land and data center facilities has surged as cloud providers and enterprises ramp up investments in AI infrastructure.

Under the deal, AMD will ​receive market-priced warrants to purchase Core Scientific common stock, ‌subject to certain commercial conditions. Financial terms of the ​deal were not disclosed.

The partnership gives AMD access to more than 500 megawatts of Core Scientific's AI-ready data center capacity ‌starting in 2027, which ​the chip maker's customers ‌can use to deploy artificial intelligence systems. This capacity ‌can be expanded to 2.5 gigawatts.