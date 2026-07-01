Anthropic launches 'Claude Science' AI workbench for scientific research

Anthropic ​on Tuesday launched Claude Science, an AI research workbench, designed to help scientists streamline research, analyze data and manage complex computing workflows.

The workbench offers scientists a user interface specifically designed for conducting research.

The ‌launch is part of ​Anthropic's life sciences and healthcare ​initiative, which the IPO-bound company has been developing since ​October 2025.

Here are a few details on the launch:

Claude Science combines databases, coding tools, compute and research workflows in one workspace, helping scientists analyze literature, run ​analyses, create figures and manuscripts, and trace results back to ‌their source code and environment.