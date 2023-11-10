Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature iPhone 14-like design and Face ID: Know more

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPhone SE under the codename Ghost. The entry-level iPhone is reportedly tested with the design resembling the base model of iPhone 14. According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 would feature a modern look, large display, and Face ID.

In retrospect, the third-generation iPhone SE features an iPhone 8-like design with a small display surrounded by thick bezels on the top and bottom side. The smartphone does not support Face ID, but has a home button with Touch ID integrated.

According to the news report, the iPhone SE 4 would use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis with a flat frame design. The upcoming affordable iPhone is expected to sport a single camera setup with a 48MP rear sensor. The flash placement on the rear is expected to remain the same as on the iPhone SE third generation.

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be lighter than the baseline iPhone 14 models due to its single camera design and a custom back plate. No changes in materials are expected for the fourth-generation iPhone SE – expected to use the same T6 aluminium used in the iPhone 14.

The MacRumors report stated that the prototype models of the iPhone SE 4 have been spotted online in black colour that closely resembles the Midnight colour variant available for the iPhone 14.

It was previously reported that the upcoming iPhone SE model would borrow some features from the latest iPhone 15 line-up such as USB Type-C connector and Action Button.

Contrary to previous news that Apple is developing the iPhone SE 4 exclusively for modem testing and that it was not intended for mass production, the MacRumors report states that the device is in the early development process and may eventually launch.