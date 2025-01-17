Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple launches new app for Indian stores to offer personalised shopping

The app complements the flagship stores that opened in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. Apple also announced plans to open new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai

Apple, Apple Inc
Apple, Apple Inc | Image: Bloomberg
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Apple has launched a dedicated app for its official stores in India, offering customers a new and more personalised shopping experience. The app is now available for existing Apple users in the country and provides tailored recommendations to make browsing and purchasing more seamless, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The launch aligns with Apple’s strategy to expand its footprint in India, particularly in smaller towns and cities, to drive growth. It complements the physical flagship stores that opened in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. The company has also announced plans to open new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.
 
“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s Head of Retail Online.
 

The Apple Store app features several key sections:

 
Products Tab: Customers can explore the latest Apple products, accessories, and financing options in one place.
 
For You Tab: This section offers personalised recommendations, saves favourite items, and provides timely updates for a streamlined shopping experience.
 
Go Further Tab: After a purchase, users can connect with Apple Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions.
 
Furthermore, the app offers extensive customisation features, allowing customers to personalise their purchases:
 
  • Macs can be upgraded with powerful chips, extra memory, or additional storage.
  • Devices like AirPods, iPads, and Apple Pencils can be engraved for free in eight languages, including names, initials, numbers, and emojis.
  • Soon, users will be able to schedule digital gift messages to add a personal touch.
 
“With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple,” said Rasmussen.
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

