Tech wrap Jan 16: Realme 14 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Chrome

Realme has introduced its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India. The lineup features the Realme 14 Pro Plus, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and the 14 Pro model, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. A standout feature of both smartphones is their innovative temperature-sensitive colour-changing design, which transitions from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to temperatures below 16°C. The series will be available in the Indian market starting January 23.

Samsung is reportedly developing a Galaxy S25 Slim model to compete with Apple's expected iPhone 17 Air. As per a report by The Verge citing Smartprix, images of the Galaxy S25 Slim have been leaked online, offering a glimpse into its design and features. The Slim model might be showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 but is anticipated to launch officially in May this year.

Google is trialling a new AI-powered feature in its Chrome browser to address intrusive pop-ups. Known as "PermissionsAI," the tool is designed to handle pop-ups requesting permissions for location access or notifications. It utilises the Gemini Nano 2 AI model to predict user responses to such requests, presenting them in a less obtrusive way.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor to its first flip-style foldable smartphone, the Mix Flip. According to GSMArena, the Mix Flip 2 is expected to feature a larger battery, enhanced ergonomics, and a reconfigured camera system. The device is rumoured to be launching earlier than initially planned.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is currently being offered at discounted rates on Flipkart as part of the platform’s Monumental Sale. Additionally, buyers can avail themselves of further discounts of up to ₹2,000 on select HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions. These offers are valid until January 19.

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung has introduced festive offers for its Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones. The offers include instant cashback on specific bank cards and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models.

Priced from ₹42,999, the OnePlus 13R delivers significant value for those looking for a flagship-like experience but willing to forego features like wireless charging and a complete flagship-level camera system. As a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 13, it excels with its vivid display, robust performance, exceptional battery life, and refined software experience.

In 2024, Apple lost its position as the top smartphone vendor in China, with Vivo and Huawei surpassing it. According to data from research firm Canalys, Apple’s annual shipments in China declined by 17%, contributing to a 25% drop in its Q4 figures.