Nintendo releases first look trailer of Switch 2 console: Watch it here

Japanese video game console maker Nintendo has released the first look of the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld gaming console. The successor to the Nintendo Switch system features a bigger display, new Joy-Cons and tweaks to the overall aesthetics. Watch the first-look trailer of the Nintendo Switch 2 in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

While the company did not reveal the specification of the second-generation Switch console, it did say that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released this year. Nintendo is also hosting its "Nintendo Direct" event on April 2 where it will reveal more details about the console, as well as new exclusive games for it.

Nintendo Switch 2: Details

Nintendo has confirmed that the upcoming Switch 2 console will support backward compatibility, allowing it to run physical and digital games from the original Switch. However, the company noted that some games may not be fully compatible with the new console.

The design of the Switch 2 retains inspiration from its predecessor while introducing significant changes. It features a larger display and bigger Joy-Cons, which now come in a mostly black colour with red and blue accents instead of the fully coloured design of the original. The built-in kickstand has also been redesigned, now resembling a "U" shape. While the Dock remains similar to the original, it now features more rounded edges.

The trailer video highlighted a new mechanism for attaching the Joy-Cons, which snap into place rather than sliding on and off the console. Another notable update is the addition of a USB-C port located next to the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The trailer also revealed a new Mario Kart game, potentially one of the first exclusive titles for the Switch 2. More information about exclusive games is expected to be announced at the Nintendo Direct event on April 2. Nintendo Switch 2: First-look trailer