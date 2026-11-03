Apple reports record India revenue in Jul-Sep quarter on iPhone, Mac demand

Apple recorded its highest-ever revenue in India in the September quarter of fiscal 2026, with growth across its iPhone, Mac and Services businesses, according to CEO John Ternus. During the latest quarterly earnings call, Apple also announced that India was among the markets where Apple recorded its highest number of iPhone upgraders for a September quarter, while Mac and Services each achieved all-time revenue records in the country.

Ternus said Apple recorded September-quarter revenue records across the US, Europe, Greater China and the rest of Asia-Pacific, as well as in developed and emerging markets. India also achieved an all-time revenue record during the quarter, he said.

The performance comes as Apple expands its presence in India beyond iPhone sales, with the company reporting growth across its computer and services businesses. The company has also recently launched Apple Pay in India through a partnership with Axis Bank. iPhone upgrades reach a record in India Apple's iPhone business recorded global revenue of $57.6 billion in the September quarter, up 17 per cent year on year, despite supply constraints and foreign exchange headwinds. Ternus said the company recorded strong double-digit growth in the US and Greater China, while also achieving a September-quarter record for iPhone upgraders globally. India was among the markets where Apple recorded a quarterly high for iPhone upgraders, alongside the US and mainland China. Apple CFO, Kevan Parekh said the iPhone active installed base reached an all-time high, with the device recording its best year for upgrades globally and in several markets, including India and Japan.

ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone Duo draws early complaints of screen cracking Citing a recent survey by Worldpanel, Parekh also said iPhone was among the top-selling smartphone models in India, alongside markets such as the US, urban China, the UK, Germany, Australia and Japan. Mac and Services record growth in India Beyond the iPhone, Apple reported an all-time revenue record for its Mac business in India during the September quarter. Parekh said Mac revenue globally increased 24 per cent year on year to $10.8 billion, driven by demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro, despite supply constraints. The company recorded double-digit growth across developed and emerging markets, with all-time revenue records in India and Southeast Asia. Parekh added that emerging markets delivered strong Mac performance, helping the business achieve its best fiscal year in these markets, driven by record upgraders and customers buying a Mac for the first time.