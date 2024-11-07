Apple releases iOS 18.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to install

Apple has released the first public beta of the iOS 18.2 update, previewing the second batch of Apple Intelligence features on eligible iPhones. The list of new intelligence features include image generation tools such as Image Playground and Genmoji, system-wide ChatGPT integration, Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16 series and more. While most of these features are available now for beta testers, image generation tools have been put behind a waitlist with access being granted gradually.

The first beta of iOS 18.2 also brings new non-intelligence features that Apple introduced with the second developer beta, earlier this week. This includes location sharing option in Find My, new Camera Control button option for iPhone 16 series, inbox categorisation in Mail and more.

iOS 18.2 public beta 1: What is new in Apple Intelligence

Image Playground: There is a new Image Playground app that allows users to generate images from text prompt. This image generation tool has also been integrated into other native apps such as Notes, allowing users to create images within that app.

Genmoji: Genmoji uses generative AI to create custom emojis directly from the emoji keyboard using text description.

ChatGPT integration: OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been integrated into the virtual assistant Siri, offering assistance for more complex queries upon user’s request. ChatGPT has also been integrated within Writing Tools for text generation, summarisation and more.

Writing Tools options: There is a new “Describe your change” option within the Writing Tools panel that allows users to specify desired text modifications beyond the preset options.

Visual Intelligence: For iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro owners, this feature allows access to a new viewfinder by pressing and holding the Camera Control on the lock screen, enabling users to quickly take a photo to gather more information about their surroundings.

More language support: While iOS 18.1 update only allowed Apple Intelligence to work with US English, the latest beta has added more localised English language support for other regions. Apple Intelligence will now work with localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK.

Most of these features are also available on eligible iPads and Macs with the public beta version of iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2. There is also a new exclusive intelligence feature for iPads called “Image Wand”. This feature lets users transform their sketches into illustrations or images, regardless of whether the sketch was made with an Apple Pencil or a finger.

iOS 18.2 public beta 1: Non-intelligence features

Find My sharing: iOS 18.2 allows users to share the location data of a lost item with others. Users can generate and share a link with another person, who can then access the data on the web, even if they are not using an Apple device.

Camera Control: The iOS 18.2 beta 2 introduces a new feature for iPhone 16 series users, allowing them to control focus and lock exposure through the dedicated Camera Control button. With a light press, users can lock exposure and focus, while a full press maintains these settings as they adjust position and angles, keeping the subject in focus and the exposure consistent.

Redesigned Mail app: With iOS 18.2 update, Mail app has been updated with new inbox categorization tools and design changes. The new design shows contact images and icons for each email in the inbox. The app now also sorts emails into categories such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

Other: Other notable changes include Live Activity support for Safari web browser for tracking download progress, new Settings hub for configuring default apps into categories and more.

iOS 18.2 public beta 1: How to install

On iPhone, go to Settings>General>Software Update

Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Public Beta

Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear

Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process

Installation will begin after download process

iOS 18.2 public beta 1: How to join waitlist for image generation tools

AI-powered Image generation tools in iOS 18.2 such as Genmoji, Image Playground have been put behind a waitlist.To access these features in the latest public beta version of the update, go to the new Image Playground app or Genmoji tool on keyboard and request access to the new image tools. Once you have sent the request, Apple will put you on the waitlist, and will notify you when these features are accessible.