Samsung is expected to launch its next Galaxy S-series smartphones in early 2025 to succeed the current Galaxy S24 lineup. While there have been several reports on potential changes for the Galaxy S25 series, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that case images for the upcoming models have surfaced online, highlighting possible design updates for the new Galaxy flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series design: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 series will maintain a similar rear camera layout to this year’s models. The standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to feature a triple-camera setup, while the larger cutout in the cases for the Ultra model suggests a quad-camera system.

No significant changes are expected for the placement of the power and volume buttons, speakers, or the USB-C port. Additionally, the case design reportedly indicates that the S25 series will not feature a dedicated camera button like the one on the iPhone 16 series, despite earlier speculation that Samsung might add an additional button.

As per the report, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will likely sport rounded edges, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a boxier design with sharper edges. All models are also expected to feature slimmer bezels around the display.

There are also rumours that Samsung could introduce a “Slim” variant of the Galaxy S25, in response to reports of Apple potentially adding a similar model in its next iPhone lineup. However, the case designs do not indicate the presence of a fourth model in the series.