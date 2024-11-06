Business Standard
Notes app getting more Apple Intelligence features in December: What's new

Apple has released the second developer beta for the iOS 18.2 update, showcasing upcoming features

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Apple is set to introduce the second batch of Apple Intelligence features next month through a major update to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Sequoia. The update will include image generation tools, such as the Image Playground app for text-to-image conversion and Genmoji for custom emojis. Additionally, the update will bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, enhancing functionality across native apps like Notes.
 
The company has already rolled out the second developer beta for iOS 18.2, previewing these new features. Here’s how ChatGPT integration and AI-powered image generation tools will enhance the Notes app on Apple devices:

Apple Intelligence in Notes

Writing assistance:
 
 
Apple previously introduced AI-powered writing tools, including options for rewriting and proofreading text, on iPhones, iPads, and Macs with the first Apple Intelligence update. In the upcoming December release, these tools will gain the ability to compose original text using ChatGPT.
 
The update will add a new “Compose” button in the writing tools panel, enabling users to generate text based on their prompts through ChatGPT.

Additionally, Apple will allow users to give more specific instructions for rewriting text. The update will introduce a “Describe your change” button, enabling users to specify desired text modifications beyond the preset options currently available.
 
Image generation:
 
The December update will also integrate generative AI-powered image features into the Notes app. Users will gain access to a new “Create image” option within the floating menu that appears after selecting text, alongside existing options such as Copy and Paste and access to the writing tools panel.
 
This feature leverages Image Playground to generate images based on highlighted text, embedding the created image directly into the note with resizing options. Users can also regenerate the image if they wish to adjust the output.
Eligible iPad models will offer an additional image generation feature in Notes with the iPadOS 18.2 update. Apple will introduce the Image Wand tool, allowing users to transform sketches into illustrations or images, regardless of whether the sketch was made with an Apple Pencil or a finger. Additionally, Image Wand can create images without a starting sketch by analysing and processing surrounding text as input.
 

Topics : Apple artifical intelligence Apple iOS

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

