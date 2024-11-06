Android 15-based NothingOS 3.0 available in beta on Phone 2: How to install

British consumer technology brand Nothing has released the Android 15 -powered Nothing OS 3.0 user interface in open beta for the Nothing Phone 2. The update brings new animations, enhanced lock screen customisation, an AI-powered Smart Drawer for apps, Shared Widgets, and more. The user interface is already available in beta on the Phone 2 and will reach additional smartphones in December.

Nothing OS 3.0: Open beta release dates

Nothing Phone 2a: Available now

Nothing Phone 2: Available (November 6)

Nothing Phone 1: December 2024

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: December 2024

CMF Phone 1: December 2024

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta: How to download and install

Ensure your smartphone is running Nothing OS version 2.6 (build no. Pong-U2.6-241016-1700).

Download the APK file for Nothing OS 3.0 from the official Nothing website.

Install the file from the Downloads folder.

Go to Settings > System Settings.

Select Update to Beta Version and tap Check for New Version.

Follow the on-screen instructions and reboot your device after the process is complete.

Nothing OS 3.0: What's New

Shared Widgets

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a new Shared Widgets feature, allowing users to display another person's widgets on their home screen and interact with them through reactions.

Lock screen

The updated lock screen customisation page, accessible via a long press on the lock screen, introduces enhanced clock faces to suit personalised preferences. The expanded widget space allows users to add more widgets, providing quick access to information.

Smart Drawer

The AI-powered Smart Drawer automatically organises apps into folders, improving organisation and ease of access. Users can pin favourite apps to the top of the app drawer, eliminating the need to scroll for quicker access to frequently used apps.

Quick Settings

The Quick Settings menu has been redesigned for a more intuitive editing experience. The updated widget library enhances usability, while improved visuals in the Settings menu provide clearer information, particularly in the Network & Internet and Bluetooth sections.

Camera improvements

Camera performance has been enhanced with several updates, including faster access through the camera widget, reduced HDR scene processing time, and optimised portrait effects with refined blur intensity based on face size. Low-light performance has been improved, and the zoom slider display has been redesigned for better usability.

Enhanced pop-up view

The updated movable pop-up view improves multitasking by providing a cleaner and more productive experience. Users can resize the pop-up by dragging its bottom corners and pin it to the edge of the screen for quick access. Swiping down on incoming notifications allows users to view information in the pop-up without leaving the current app. This feature can be enabled in Settings > System > Pop-up View.

Other improvements

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces several other useful features, including: