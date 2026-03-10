Apple removes RCS E2EE in iOS 26.4 dev beta 4, adds support for iPhone 17e

Days after releasing the second version of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, Apple has rolled out iOS 26.4 developer beta 4, bringing a few new changes as it continues testing the upcoming update ahead of its public release. According to a report by MacRumors, the latest beta introduces several new emojis and updates to accessibility features. Additionally, the beta is the first version that can be installed on the recently launched iPhone 17e, expanding device support during the testing phase. Surprisingly, the update reportedly removed the RCS end-to-end encryption (E2EE) from this build.

Apple iOS 26.4 beta 4: What’s new

New Emoji

Apple’s iOS 26.4 beta 4 for developers introduces several new emojis. These emojis are expected to arrive for all users when the final version of iOS 26.4 is released. The new emojis include Hairy Creature Landslide, Orca, Trombone, Treasure Chest, distorted face, fight cloud and more. Although Apple Intelligence allows iPhone users to create their own custom ‘Genmoji’, these additions remain important because they are part of the official cross-platform emoji standard. This means once iOS 26.4 and other compatible updates are released, users will be able to easily send and receive these emojis across different messaging platforms.

Reduce Bright Effects ALSO READ: Anthropic files lawsuit to block Pentagon blacklisting over AI use curbs According to the report, Apple has renamed the earlier “Reduce Highlighting Effects” accessibility setting to “Reduce Bright Effects.” Apple notes that the feature helps reduce bright highlights and flashing when users interact with on-screen elements such as buttons or the keyboard. RCS encryption Apple has reportedly removed the RCS end-to-end encryption feature in the fourth beta of iOS 26.4 after testing it in the previous three beta versions. The company had already confirmed that end-to-end encryption for RCS would not arrive with the iOS 26.4 update and will instead be introduced in a future release.