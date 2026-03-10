Apple removes RCS E2EE in iOS 26.4 dev beta 4, adds support for iPhone 17e
Apple has released iOS 26.4 developer beta 4 shortly after the second version of beta 3, bringing new emojis, accessibility tweaks like reduce bright effects, and updated device supportSweta Kumari New Delhi
Days after releasing the second version of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, Apple has rolled out iOS 26.4 developer beta 4, bringing a few new changes as it continues testing the upcoming update ahead of its public release. According to a report by MacRumors, the latest beta introduces several new emojis and updates to accessibility features. Additionally, the beta is the first version that can be installed on the recently launched iPhone 17e, expanding device support during the testing phase. Surprisingly, the update reportedly removed the RCS end-to-end encryption (E2EE) from this build.
Apple iOS 26.4 beta 4: What’s new
New Emoji
Apple’s iOS 26.4 beta 4 for developers introduces several new emojis. These emojis are expected to arrive for all users when the final version of iOS 26.4 is released. The new emojis include Hairy Creature Landslide, Orca, Trombone, Treasure Chest, distorted face, fight cloud and more.
Although Apple Intelligence allows iPhone users to create their own custom ‘Genmoji’, these additions remain important because they are part of the official cross-platform emoji standard. This means once iOS 26.4 and other compatible updates are released, users will be able to easily send and receive these emojis across different messaging platforms.
Reduce Bright Effects
According to the report, Apple has renamed the earlier “Reduce Highlighting Effects” accessibility setting to “Reduce Bright Effects.” Apple notes that the feature helps reduce bright highlights and flashing when users interact with on-screen elements such as buttons or the keyboard.
RCS encryption
Apple has reportedly removed the RCS end-to-end encryption feature in the fourth beta of iOS 26.4 after testing it in the previous three beta versions. The company had already confirmed that end-to-end encryption for RCS would not arrive with the iOS 26.4 update and will instead be introduced in a future release.
Apple tested end-to-end encryption for both iPhone-to-iPhone and iPhone-to-Android RCS messages. While iMessage is already encrypted, a future iOS update will bring similar encryption to iPhone-to-Android RCS conversations.
iOS 26.4 developer beta 4: Eligible models
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.4 developer beta 4: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll in the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.4 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.