Google reportedly plans Aluminium OS launch in 2026: MacBook Neo effect?

Google has reportedly said that it is on track to release Aluminium OS, its unified operating system based on the ChromeOS and Android platforms, in 2026. According to a report by Android Authority, on the sidelines of MWC 2026 (held from March 2 to March 5), president of the Android Ecosystem at Google, Sameer Samat, was asked if Google still expects Aluminium OS to arrive in 2026. As per the report, Samat said he was “super excited” about what is coming later this year.

The report followed Apple’s low-cost MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, called the MacBook Neo . Despite being a budget device, the MacBook Neo runs the same macOS as Apple’s higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. At nearly half the price of a MacBook Air M5, the MacBook Neo delivers the full macOS experience, which is a significant move in expanding Apple’s ecosystem to more affordable devices.

The key advantage of running the same operating system is that even the lower-cost MacBook continues to support Apple’s ecosystem features such as Handoff. For the uninitiated, Apple Handoff is a continuity feature that lets users start a task on one Apple device and instantly continue it on another nearby device using the same Apple ID. For example, you can begin writing an email on an iPhone and seamlessly finish it on a Mac or iPad without restarting the task. READ: Samsung unveils Galaxy M17e 5G, sets India launch for March 17: Check specs How could Google’s ecosystem compete with Apple’s Handoff? Recent developments suggest that Google may be trying to compete more directly with such ecosystem features. The company has been testing an Apple Handoff-like capability in the Android 17 Beta 1 update. The feature, called Handoff, will allow users to move an app activity from one Android device to another nearby device. Supported apps are likely to resume the same task through the app itself or via a web link, enabling smoother cross-device continuity.

If this capability eventually becomes part of Aluminium OS, it could play a central role in Google’s broader ecosystem strategy. Integrating seamless cross-device continuity across smartphones, tablets, and PCs could allow Google to compete more directly with one of Apple’s strongest ecosystem advantages. Desktop mode for Android phones In related news, earlier last week, Google began rolling out a desktop-style interface for select Pixel devices with the March Pixel Drop. According to a report by The Verge, Pixel 8 and newer models can connect to an external monitor to access a desktop-like environment that supports multi-window apps along with mouse and keyboard input.

With the Android 16 QPR3 release, Google said connected display support is now generally available. When a compatible Android phone or foldable is connected to a monitor, it launches a separate desktop-style session instead of simple screen mirroring, allowing users to run resizable app windows, multitask with a taskbar, and move apps or the cursor across multiple displays. READ: After Neo, Apple eyes OLED MacBook, iPhone Fold, AirPods with camera next Will ChromeOS devices upgrade to Aluminium OS? Earlier in January, Google confirmed that not all devices running ChromeOS will be able to upgrade to the upcoming operating system due to hardware specification limits. According to a report by Android Authority citing Chrome Unboxed, ChromeOS VP of Product Management John Maletis said some older devices may not meet the technical requirements needed for the new OS.

However, Maletis emphasised that ChromeOS is not being discontinued. He said Google plans to enable upgrades for many newer devices wherever possible and will continue supporting Chromebooks, noting that millions of students, consumers, and workers rely on them for everyday use. According to a 9To5Google report, filings submitted by Google in a US court suggest the company intends to gradually wind down ChromeOS by 2034. The documents reportedly state that many current Chromebooks are not compatible with the upcoming Aluminium OS, which means Google will need to continue supporting ChromeOS until at least 2033 in order to fulfil its 10-year update promise to existing users.

Once that support window closes, Google is expected to begin moving away from ChromeOS entirely. This indicates that the platform may continue mainly to meet current obligations rather than playing a central role in the company’s long-term strategy. Aluminium OS: What features could the new Google platform bring? Earlier at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2025, Google announced that Android for PC would arrive as part of its plan to merge ChromeOS and Android into a single platform. Aluminium OS is reportedly being developed with AI as a foundational element, pointing to tight integration with Google’s Gemini model. While Gemini already enables advanced on-device AI features on high-end smartphones, the listing suggests Google is preparing to extend these capabilities to larger-screen devices, moving beyond Chromebooks’ traditional focus on the entry-level segment.