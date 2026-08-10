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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple tests China's CXMT chips for iPhones, MacBooks amid supply crunch

Apple tests China's CXMT chips for iPhones, MacBooks amid supply crunch

Apple ​held early talks with CXMT, which is China's largest chipmaker by market value, about supplying components with ​the goal of using them in ‌some devices sold in China

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Apple is exploring CXMT memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks as the AI boom fuels demand for components (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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​Apple has been testing memory chips from China's CXMT across product lines including iPhones and MacBooks, to mitigate a component ‌shortage fueled by the ​AI boom, the ​Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
 
Apple ​held early talks with CXMT, which is China's largest chipmaker by market value, about supplying components with ​the goal of using them in ‌some devices sold in China, ​the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the ‌report. Apple ​and CXMT did not ‌respond to Reuters' requests for ‌comment. 
 
Reuters had earlier exclusively reported that ​CXMT was considering building a second memory-chip plant in Beijing ​to boost production.
 
Laptop makers HP and Acer have started using CXMT ‌memory chips in devices sold outside ‌the US to ease supply shortages, the newspaper said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Apple iPhoneApple ChinaApple MacBook Air

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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