Google announces Willow quantum computing chip: All you need to know

Researchers at Google have unveiled its next-generation quantum computing chip, Willow, which the company says leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to surpass classical computers and even supercomputers dramatically. But what is quantum computing, and how does it differ from classical computing? Let us explore:

What is quantum computing

Quantum computing is a field of computer science that uses quantum mechanics to address problems that classical computers cannot solve. Unlike classical computers, which use bits to represent information as 0 or 1, quantum computers rely on quantum bits, or qubits.

While classical bits can only hold a single value (0 or 1), qubits can simultaneously represent both 0 and 1 through a quantum phenomenon called superposition. Additionally, qubits can exhibit entanglement, allowing two qubits to represent combinations such as 00, 01, 10, and 11 simultaneously. These unique properties enable quantum computers to tackle problems beyond the scope of even the most advanced supercomputers.

What is the Google Willow chip

Willow is Google’s latest quantum computing chip, representing a significant advancement in quantum hardware. According to the company, Willow demonstrates state-of-the-art performance and marks a crucial step toward developing commercially relevant quantum computers.

How does it work

Google’s quantum computers, including Willow, operate using superconducting transmon qubits—tiny electrical circuits exhibiting quantum behaviour at extremely low temperatures. These circuits are engineered to function like artificial atoms in a quantum state.

To maintain these delicate quantum states, the qubits are cooled to temperatures just above absolute zero. This minimises vibrations and other disturbances that could disrupt the qubits and introduce errors in calculations.

What’s new with the Willow chip

Willow introduces several key advancements:

Improved qubit connectivity: Enhanced connections between qubits enable more complex and efficient quantum computations.

Reduced error rates: Significant reductions in error rates, a vital development for building reliable quantum computers.

How is it better than classical computers

Google tested Willow using a benchmark task called “random, circuit, and sampling.” This task evaluates whether a quantum computer can perform a calculation that classical computers cannot.

According to Google, Willow completed the task in under 5 minutes. By the company’s estimate, the fastest supercomputer would take 10 septillion years to perform the same calculation.

What are the potential applications

Quantum computers, powered by chips like Willow, have the potential to revolutionise various fields, including: