Tech recap 2024: Earbuds to smartphones, top five gadgets with novel design

In 2024, electronics manufacturers pushed the boundaries of design to create products that seamlessly blended aesthetics with utility. From customisable smartphones to earbuds designed for situational awareness, these gadgets redefined the way we interact with technology. Here are five uniquely designed devices reviewed this year:

The Sony LinkBuds Open features a unique donut-shaped speaker unit that sits around the ear canal without fully covering it. This innovative design enhances situational awareness by allowing ambient sounds to pass through. Leveraging the circular speaker design, the earbuds deliver directional sound and unique features like the Background Music Effect, which adjusts spatial audio to simulate environments such as “My Room” or “Cafe.”

Price: Rs 19,990

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 brings back modular design philosophy to the smartphone category. Its distinctive mechanical design includes exposed screws along the back panel edges and a rotatable, removable dial. These design elements offer more than aesthetics, enabling customisation options like interchangeable back panels in various colours and textures. Accessories such as an attachable pouch, phone stand, and lanyard cable add to its personalisation appeal, allowing users to create a bespoke look.

Price: Rs 15,999 onwards

Indian brand Lava introduced the Agni 3 with innovative features aimed at functionality. The standout feature is a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the back, positioned next to the camera module, enabling users to preview images, check notifications, and manage tasks like alarms and timers. Although the secondary display could benefit from further refinement, it adds practical value. Additionally, the smartphone includes a new Action Key above the power button, allowing users to customise shortcuts for single-click, double-click, and long-press actions.

Price: Rs 20,999 onwards

The Razr 50 Ultra retains the classic clamshell foldable design while distinguishing itself with a 4-inch edge-to-edge cover display. This 10-bit pOLED panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. Its gesture-driven interface replicates the default Android UI, replacing the app drawer with panels for quick access to features, apps, and widgets, making it both stylish and functional.

Price: Rs 99,999

The Dyson OnTrac headphones focus on customisation, offering interchangeable outer caps and ear cushions in various colours and finishes, including ceramic and anodised options. Inspired by the CNC manufacturing process, the design allows users to personalise their headphones.

However, the emphasis on design customisation comes at the cost of sound quality and features. Despite its aesthetic appeal, the limited practicality diminishes the product’s overall value.

Price: Rs 44,900

The Logitech Wave Keys keyboard features a distinctive wave-like design with a ripple near the centre, merging style with functionality. This innovative layout promotes a comfortable typing experience by naturally spacing out both hands. Despite being a full-size keyboard, its well-organised key arrangement ensures a compact form factor.

For extended use, the keyboard includes a generously sized cushioned wrist pad that offers effective support, making it ideal for prolonged typing sessions.

Note: Although Logitech introduced the Wave Keys keyboard last year, it was reviewed earlier this year.

Price: Rs 6,995