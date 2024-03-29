Apple to launch iPad Pro and iPad Air in May, ahead of WWDC 2024: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPad Pro and iPad Air in May. The new launch timeline surfaced after the rumoured March launch turned out to be a false alert. The May launch timeline is reported by Bloomberg, which noted in its report that Apple’s overseas suppliers have ramped up the production of the upcoming iPad models ahead of the May launch. If true, the iPad launch will be followed by its annual developers-focused event – the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference – that is slated to kick off on June 10.

Initially, Bloomberg had reported that Apple is mulling to introduce new iPad models in March. Subsequently, other news organisations reported that Apple has started shipping the 2024 iPad Air to other countries from its manufacturing hubs in China, with a potential launch planned alongside the iPad Pro on March 26. This date, however, was snubbed as false by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said that there is no launch scheduled by Apple for that day.

Nevertheless, Apple is reportedly done prepping the revamped versions of both the iPad Pro and iPad Air. The iPad Pro models, which the company has codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 internally, are said to feature an OLED display and would be powered by the latest M3 chip. The iPad Air 2024 model, on the other hand, is said to be powered by the M2 chipset. Along with the new iPad models, Apple would likely launch a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil as companion accessories.

iPad Pro: What to expect

The iPad Pro 2024 model would likely be powered by the M3 chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. However, the biggest change is expected to be in the display department with the 2024 high-end iPad model reported to be the first iPad to sport an OLED panel. The OLED display would allow the Pro models to feature variable refresh rates, which is likely to reach as low as 10Hz – compared to 24Hz on the predecessor. The upcoming iPad Pro would be offered in two different screen sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch –and would likely feature significantly thinner bezels on all sides compared to the current generation model.

The 2024 iPad Pro would likely get a redesigned rear camera bump with a rectangular module housing the cameras and the flash. It may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.

iPad Air: What to expect

It is expected that the upcoming iPad Air model would be offered in a new 12.9-inch display option, alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Despite a bigger-sized variant, the 2024 iPad Air model is expected to retain the frame and chassis design of its predecessor. However, it might get a similar camera module redesign as the Pro model.

The 2024 iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset and get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.