Google's Circle to Search arrives on more Pixel, Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Moreover, Google has confirmed, Gemini Nano model is set to make way to vanilla Pixel 8 smartphone for on-device AI capabilities currently exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro

Circle to Search
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Soon after Samsung confirmed the rollout of Galaxy AI to more Galaxy devices, Google announced to trickle down its Circle to Search feature on more Pixel smartphones. Moreover, the software giant announced the arrival of Gemini Nano AI model on the vanilla Pixel smartphone for on-device AI capabilities.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Google said that its Gemini Nano model will be available on the Pixel 8 smartphone as a developer preview in an upcoming feature drop. Earlier, the on-device AI capabilities was limited to the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone despite the base model being powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset.

 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Google on X

In the Circle to Search announcement for more Pixel smartphone, Google said it has started the rollout and supporting Pixel devices will soon receive it. For context, the gesture-driven “Circle to Search” made debut with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and has been available on Pixel 7 series and Pixel 8 series smartphones. It is now coming to more Samsung and Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed, the Circle to Search will be available on the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. Likewise, Google has confirmed, the feature will soon be available on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

 

Google Android on X

Earlier this week, Samsung announced that it has started rolling out the Galaxy AI features to more Samsung devices with the OneUI 6.1 update. The South Korean technology giant has confirmed the arrival of Chat Assist, Live Translate, Generative Edit and more on the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5, starting with the US. The company said that subsequently, the system update will rollout to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Wi-Fi version.

Topics :GoogleSamsungGoogle's AISamsung Galaxyartifical intelligence

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

