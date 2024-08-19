Apple to launch iPhone 16 Pro models in new Desert Titanium colour: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 16 series with a new colour option. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be offered in a new bronze colour, likely to be called “Desert Titanium.” This new colour is expected to replace the existing “Blue Titanium” colour that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro line.

Apple currently offers the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Blue Titanium.

The report indicates that the anticipated Desert Titanium colour will have a “dark gold” shade. It also mentions that the colour will be “relatively discrete and deep,” similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s Deep Purple colour. In addition to the new colour, Apple might introduce changes to the existing colours. The report suggests that the Black Titanium colour for the iPhone 16 Pro models could be significantly darker and that the Natural Titanium colour might have a more grey finish. Additionally, Apple might revert to a stainless steel-like finish for the iPhone 16 Pro line, akin to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series next month. The next-generation iPhone series is anticipated to bring significant changes, including a new chip, design modifications, a new dedicated camera button, and more.

Apple is expected to introduce a new A18 chip for this year’s iPhone models. Unlike previous years, where Apple equipped standard iPhone models with the previous year's flagship chip, the company is likely to equip all four models of the iPhone 16 series with the same processor. However, Apple might still differentiate the Pro models by incorporating more Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) cores and branding the chip in the Pro models as the A18 Pro.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are also expected to feature the "Action Button," which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Moreover, Apple is likely to add a new dedicated camera button, potentially named the "Capture Button." Unlike the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro models, the Capture Button could be available across the iPhone 16 series.

Design-wise, not much change is expected; however, the standard iPhone models could receive a redesigned rear camera module, with both sensors aligned vertically rather than diagonally.