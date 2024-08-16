Apple to launch MacBook Pro M4 in Oct, Mac mini and iMac to follow: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation MacBook Pro with M4 in October this year. A report by 9To5Mac, citing analyst Ross Young, stated that Apple will follow a similar release schedule to last year for its new MacBook Pro models.

According to the report, display panel shipments for the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the next-generation MacBook Pro were scheduled for July and August, aligning with last year's timeline. This suggests that Apple could announce the M4-powered MacBook Pro later this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The M4 chip, introduced earlier this year with the iPad Pro, features an enhanced Neural Engine for improved AI workload management. The new MacBook Pro is expected to be offered in configurations with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is likely to introduce several other products with the new M4 chip in 2024. These include:

Mac Mini: Expected to be redesigned to a significantly smaller size, potentially similar to an Apple TV set-top box. The new Mac mini will reportedly be powered by the M4 chip.

iMac: While design changes are expected to be minimal, the 2024 iMac will likely receive the M4 chip and updated accessories with USB-C connectivity.

For 2025, Apple is anticipated to update its entire Mac lineup with M4 Series chips, including:

MacBook Air: Expected in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes with no major design changes. The MacBook Air with M4 is anticipated to launch in Spring 2025.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro: These models are expected to receive the M4 chip by mid-2025. The Mac Studio may be downsized, similar to the Mac mini, while the Mac Pro could feature significant design changes and be the first to include the M4 Ultra chip alongside M4 Pro and M4 Max options.