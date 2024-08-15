Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Apple extends iPhone NFC access to developers outside EU with iOS 18.1

Apple extends iPhone NFC access to developers outside EU with iOS 18.1

Developers interested in utilising the NFC functionality will be required to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple

Apple
The change will be implemented in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1. | Photo: Reuters
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple has announced it will extend access to its iPhone NFC (Near Field Communication) functionality to third-party developers outside the European Union, marking a significant shift in its policy.

Following recent regulatory pressure from the European Commission, which mandated Apple to open its NFC capabilities for mobile payments and other applications beyond its proprietary Wallet, the company is now broadening this access even further, confirmed GSM Arena.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The change will be implemented in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1.

Initially, this expansion will include developers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, in addition to those in the EU.

According to GSM Arena, Apple has indicated that it plans to extend this availability to additional countries in the future.

However, Apple's approach to this newfound openness comes with notable conditions.

More From This Section

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba group misses Q1 revenue estimates

Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra to be nominated as new PM

More than 40,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza, says city's health ministry

Mediators hold ceasefire talks as Palestinian death toll nears 40K

DP World's half-year profits fall nearly 60%, partly over Red Sea attacks

Developers interested in utilising the NFC functionality will be required to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple.

They must also obtain "the NFC and SE (Secure Element) entitlement" and pay associated fees, although specific fee details have not yet been disclosed.

In a statement obtained by GSM Arena, Apple emphasised its commitment to user security and privacy, noting that "users' security and privacy are of the utmost importance to Apple."

While this development represents a significant shift in Apple's NFC policy, the functionality will not be as open as it is on Android devices, which have long allowed broader access to NFC capabilities.

Overall, while NFC on iPhones is becoming more versatile, developers should be prepared for a more regulated and costly process compared to their counterparts in the Android ecosystem.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 15: Samsung Circle to Search, WhatsApp GIPHY stickers, more

Apple may put advanced intelligence features behind a paywall in the future

Apple plans major overhaul for iPhone lineup from 2025: What to expect

TN takes cue from China: Lines up govt-run industrial housing for Foxconn

iPhones to Mac mini and AirPods: List of devices Apple could launch in 2024

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple iPhone

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story