Apple extends iPhone NFC access to developers outside EU with iOS 18.1

Apple has announced it will extend access to its iPhone NFC (Near Field Communication) functionality to third-party developers outside the European Union, marking a significant shift in its policy. Following recent regulatory pressure from the European Commission, which mandated Apple to open its NFC capabilities for mobile payments and other applications beyond its proprietary Wallet, the company is now broadening this access even further, confirmed GSM Arena. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The change will be implemented in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1. Initially, this expansion will include developers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, in addition to those in the EU.

According to GSM Arena, Apple has indicated that it plans to extend this availability to additional countries in the future.

However, Apple's approach to this newfound openness comes with notable conditions.

Developers interested in utilising the NFC functionality will be required to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple.

They must also obtain "the NFC and SE (Secure Element) entitlement" and pay associated fees, although specific fee details have not yet been disclosed.

In a statement obtained by GSM Arena, Apple emphasised its commitment to user security and privacy, noting that "users' security and privacy are of the utmost importance to Apple."

While this development represents a significant shift in Apple's NFC policy, the functionality will not be as open as it is on Android devices, which have long allowed broader access to NFC capabilities.

Overall, while NFC on iPhones is becoming more versatile, developers should be prepared for a more regulated and costly process compared to their counterparts in the Android ecosystem.