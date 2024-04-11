Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple warns users in India, 91 other nations of 'mercenary spyware' attack

Apple warns users in India, 91 other nations of 'mercenary spyware' attack

The threat notification by Apple said that it had detected that users were 'being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone'

Photo: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is likely to soon announce to its users in India and 91 other countries that they were possible victims of a "mercenary spyware" attack attempt in which someone tried to gain unlawful access to their devices, according to a report in The Indian Express (IE).

The threat notification mail sent by Apple stated: "Mercenary spyware attacks such as those using Pegasus from the NSO group, are exceptionally rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the IE report, Apple detected that the user was "being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone" associated with a particular Apple ID.

The threat notification further read: "This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."

On Wednesday, Apple updated its support page to include tips for users who had been possible targets of the mercenary spyware attack. The updated support page stated: "Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, likely because of who they are or what they do."

Since last year, this is the second threat notification sent to Apple users across the globe. In October 2023, Apple had sent a similar notification to users in several countries, including India, warning them of a "state-sponsored" attack on their devices. In the threat notifications, Apple had said that users facing such attacks are "individually targeted because of who they are or what they do".

Apple had said, "Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent."

According to the company, these threat notifications have been sent to Apple users in over 150 countries since 2021. Apple also denies providing more details about the possible attackers as doing so may help the attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future.

Prior to 2021, Apple and Google issued alert notifications to users worldwide, including those in India, advising them of potential remote compromises to their devices stemming from an attack involving Pegasus, a spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO.

Also Read

Apple threat notification probe: Company's technical experts to visit India

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Do not put your iPhone in a bag of rice: Apple's advisory for a wet phone

GenAI new, balance must be struck between innovation, regulation: Vaishnaw

MaxPetZ to use 3D printing for reconstructive surgeries in veterinary field

Intel's on a mission to bring AI everywhere, says CEO Pat Gelsinger

WhatsApp now allows DTC bus commuters to book QR tickets on its platform

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) to launch on April 18: Know expected specs and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple Apple encryption Cyber threat in Indian firmsCyber threatCyber theftsCyber fraudCyber AttacksBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story