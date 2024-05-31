ASUS ROG Ally X's listing ahead of launch leaves nothing to imagination

ASUS has scheduled the ROG Ally X’s launch for June 2. Ahead of the launch, however, most of the details of the upcoming handheld gaming console are out in public domain – thanks to a retailer in Taiwan that has listed the product on the web. Available details on the listing page corroborate with the information ASUS had shared earlier about the product while announcing the launch date. Moreover, the listing page confirms the key features and specifications of the ROG Ally X, leaving nothing to the imagination.

ASUS ROG Ally X: What to expect

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ASUS said that the ROG Ally X will be powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, which is based on the 4nm architecture, and the product listing by Taiwanese retailer confirms it. Additionally, the listing page confirmed that the gaming console will be offered in up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

As for the display, ASUS previously confirmed that the ROG Ally X will sport a 7-inch LCD panel of 120Hz refresh rate. The report stated that this display will offer FHD quality graphics and a peak brightness level of 500 nits.

The Verge reported last week that the upcoming ROG Ally X will feature an 80-watt hour (Wh) battery, which is double in capacity compared to the 40Wh of the on-going model. While the new report does not confirm the exact battery capacity, it stated that the ROG Ally X will offer up to three hours of play time on “heavy gaming” and up to 10 hours of standard usage. With a possible increase in battery size the handheld will likely gain some weight as well. According to the report, the Ally X will tip the scale at 670g compared to 608g on the current generation model.

Other notable features mentioned in the report includes a USB4 port on the ROG Ally X that will offer up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.