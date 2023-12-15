ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

ASUS will reportedly replace the Ultimate variant of the ROG Phone 8 with a Pro model. According to a report by Android Authority, ASUS' next addition to the ROG Phone line will see the top-end variant renamed as Pro with minor design changes.

According to the report, the Pro model will not feature the back display that is available on the current generation Ultimate variant. This is in line with the company's promise to make the smartphone more portable for general users.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rear camera module is likely to get a redesign, too with a rectangular design. The base variant of the smartphone is expected to be available in grey and black colours, while the Pro model will likely get a more noticeable two-tone design in dark grey and black colours.

Earlier, ASUS confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 smartphone is set to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which is to be held in Las Vegas, US. The company's official ROG Global handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the device would be revealed on January 8.

In a post on the social media platform Weibo, ASUS announced that the smartphone would launch in China on January 16, 2024. A short video teaser accompanying the post suggests that the ROG Phone 8 would have a display larger than the current-generation model and thinner bezels.

The ROG Phone 8 teasers are accompanied by the tagline "Beyond Gaming", suggesting that the next version in the gaming-centric ROG Phone series would have significant improvements in other departments, such as camera.