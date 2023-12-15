Home / Technology / Tech News / ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

ASUS will likely make the ROG Phone 8 smartphone more portable for general users with design tweaks

Image: ASUS ROG Phone 8
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ASUS will reportedly replace the Ultimate variant of the ROG Phone 8 with a Pro model. According to a report by Android Authority, ASUS' next addition to the ROG Phone line will see the top-end variant renamed as Pro with minor design changes.

According to the report, the Pro model will not feature the back display that is available on the current generation Ultimate variant. This is in line with the company's promise to make the smartphone more portable for general users. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The rear camera module is likely to get a redesign, too with a rectangular design. The base variant of the smartphone is expected to be available in grey and black colours, while the Pro model will likely get a more noticeable two-tone design in dark grey and black colours.

Earlier, ASUS confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 smartphone is set to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which is to be held in Las Vegas, US. The company's official ROG Global handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the device would be revealed on January 8.

In a post on the social media platform Weibo, ASUS announced that the smartphone would launch in China on January 16, 2024. A short video teaser accompanying the post suggests that the ROG Phone 8 would have a display larger than the current-generation model and thinner bezels.

The ROG Phone 8 teasers are accompanied by the tagline "Beyond Gaming", suggesting that the next version in the gaming-centric ROG Phone series would have significant improvements in other departments, such as camera.

Also Read

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

ASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details

ROG Ally review: Asus' handheld gaming device is good, but not perfect

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Centre issues high-risk warning for Samsung phone users: Details here

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India has potential to offer AI apps that can be used globally: Meity secy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AsusASUS ROGgaming phone

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story