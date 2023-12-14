Home / India News / India has potential to offer AI apps that can be used globally: Meity secy

India has potential to offer AI apps that can be used globally: Meity secy

Krishnan said that the GPAI summit was a success and as India assumes the Presidency of GPAI for a year in 2023, the focus will be on bridging this global divide

The discussion happened at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 in New Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
India has the potential to create artificial intelligence models and applications that can be used across the world, especially in the Global South, a senior government official said on Thursday.

While speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said there is a need to develop more models, which are suited to the Global South and all other countries compared to existing models.

He said that existing AI models are based on limited databases and therefore have their inherent biases.

"This being the case, what India has the potential to do and what India has the potential to offer to the world is the possibility of developing AI models, developing AI applications, which can be used across the world, especially in the Global South," Krishnan said.

He said whether it is in the area of agriculture, healthcare, education, or translation of languages, India has the potential to develop AI-based digital public goods that can be used in other countries as well.

Krishnan said that the GPAI summit was a success and as India assumes the Presidency of GPAI for a year in 2023, the focus will be on bridging this global divide.

According to an official statement, delegates from 29 GPAI countries, and members and over 150 global AI experts graced the summit.

During the summit, the GPAI New Delhi Declaration built a consensus among GPAI members on advancing safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and commitment to supporting the sustainability of GPAI projects.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

