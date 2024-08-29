BS@50: Metro trains to moon landing - 50 milestones in India's tech journey

1. Green, White, Yellow, Blue and Golden





A country grappling with a hunger crisis decided to do something about it. So, in the mid-1960s, the Green Revolution, led by MS Swaminathan, was launched. High-yield, hardy seed varieties and double-cropping – two crop seasons a year instead of one – were introduced, boosting food grain production from under 61 million tonnes in 1949-50 to 131 million tonnes in 1977-78 and making India self-sufficient in foodgrain. The White Revolution, or Operation Flood, spearheaded by Verghese Kurien, followed in 1970, transforming India from a milk-deficient country into the world’s largest milk producer. The late 1980s brought the Yellow and Blue Revolutions, enhancing edible oilseeds and fish production, respectively, while the 1990s’ Golden Revolution advanced honey and horticulture. These initiatives reshaped India’s agricultural landscape and ensured global prominence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



2.The roar returns

We would have probably lost this majestic creature, our national animal no less, had it not been for Project Tiger. This ongoing initiative, which was launched on April 1, 1973, has helped increase the tiger population from less than 30 in 1975 to 3,682 in 2022, when the last census of the big cat was carried out.

3. Up and above

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was barely five years old when it built the country’s first satellite. Named Aryabhata, after the 5th century astronomer and mathematician, it was launched on April 19, 1975 from Kapustin Yar, a Soviet rocket launch site. The unmanned satellite was built to conduct experiments in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics and astrophysics. Though its mission life was nominal (six months), it announced to the world that India, young at 27, had stars in its eyes and the gumption to reach them. The spacecraft mainframe remained active until March 1981, and on February 10, 1992, the satellite returned to Earth’s atmosphere due to orbital decay.



4.Test-tube triumph

India’s first IVF baby, Kanupriya Agarwal (nicknamed Durga), was born on October 3, 1978, just 67 days after the world’s first ‘test tube’ baby, Louise Brown, in Britain. This achievement was pioneered by Bengali physician Subhas Mukherjee in Calcutta (now Kolkata). However, his accomplishment was met with scepticism and he was prohibited from sharing his work with the international scientific community. Mukherjee killed himself in June 1981. Tapan Sinha’s 1990 National Film Award winning movie, Ek Doctor Ki Maut, starring Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi, is loosely based on his life. Mukherjee’s contributions were only acknowledged posthumously.

5. Liftoff







For the satellite Aryabhata’s launch in 1975, Isro had to turn to the Soviet Union. Five years on, it shed that dependence through its very own satellite launch vehicle (SLV). After one failed attempt, SLV-3 successfully placed an experimental satellite called Rohini in orbit on July 18, 1980. With this, India became only the sixth nation in the world to possess full launch capabilities.

6. Pinned to the sky

On April 10, 1982, India launched its first telecommunications and meteorology satellite, INSAT-1A. This geostationary satellite, launched as part of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) series, was expected to operate for seven years, but faced operational issues. Though it was decommissioned in less than six months, it marked the beginning of India’s ambitious satellite programme.



7. Guided by greatness

The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, launched on July 26, 1983 under the leadership of aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, later India’s president, marked a turning point in the country’s defence capabilities. It resulted in the development of cutting-edge missiles like Agni and Prithvi, bolstering India’s strategic strength and placing the country on the global map as a missile power.

8. Ice ceiling shatters

From the warm Mormugao port in Goa to the icy shores of Antarctica, it was a long journey that an 81-member team of Indian scientists, and army, navy and air force personnel undertook to create history in the name of “Operation Gangotri”. The team arrived in Antarctica on December 26, 1983 and set up Dakshin Gangotri, India’s first scientific base station there, some 2,500 km from the South Pole. This was India’s third expedition to the icy continent. The base station was built in a record 60 days. In 1988, Maitri, also known as Friendship Research Centre, India’s second permanent station, replaced it.



9. Space ahoy!

On April 3, 1984, Rakesh Sharma (bottom left) became the first Indian to travel to space aboard the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11. Sharma, along with Soviet cosmonauts, spent over seven days aboard the Salyut 7 Orbital Station conducting scientific and technical studies. During a live broadcast, when asked by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi how India looked from space, Sharma famously replied, “Saare Jahan Se Accha (better than the whole world).” His journey marked India’s entry into human space exploration.

10. Dialling the future

In August 1984, India took a significant step towards modernising its telecommunications by establishing the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). This initiative brought together the nation’s telecom researchers and resources under one roof, laying the foundation for India’s telecom revolution. C-DOT played a crucial role in developing indigenous technology, which enabled the rapid expansion of telecom services across the country.



11. Life on the metro





It was conceived in the 1920s, but finally hit the tracks on October 24, 1984. India’s first rapid transit system, the Kolkata Metro, has since been an integral part of the city. The second-busiest metro network, after the Delhi Metro, it ferries upwards of 700,000 passengers every day. It is the only metro controlled by the Indian Railways. Now, it is also the country’s first metro to have an underwater route – a 540-metre-long stretch under the Hooghly, which opened to the public in March 2024.

12. At the fingertips

In 1988, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad developed DNA fingerprinting technology, making India only the third country to create its own fingerprinting probes. This breakthrough laid the foundation for forensic science in the country, revolutionising crime detection and legal investigations. In 1991, DNA fingerprinting was used as evidence in a legal dispute in India for the first.



13. In the genes

Established in 1989, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee became a pivotal body in regulating genetically modified organisms in India. It ensured that biotechnology advancements were implemented responsibly, balancing innovation with safety and ethical considerations.

14. Computing pioneer

In 1991, surprising the world, India unveiled its first supercomputer, PARAM 8000. A prototype had been benchmarked at the 1990 Zurich Supercomputing Show, where it had proved to be the second-fasted after the one from the United States. The computer was exported to Germany, the United Kingdom and Russia, with its relatively low price tag of $350,000 drawing many buyers. As of June 2023, the Airawat supercomputer, installed at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune, is the fastest supercomputer in India, and is ranked 75th in the world.



15. Listening to the stars

Completed in 1994, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope became one of the world’s largest and most sensitive low-frequency radio telescopes. It pioneered new techniques in antenna design, offering new insights into the universe and reinforcing India’s position in global astrophysics research.

16. Nuclear reality





On May 11, 1998, India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, affirming its nuclear capabilities and signalling its strategic autonomy. This was the second instance of nuclear testing by India. The first test, code-named Smiling Buddha, was conducted in May 1974. The Pokhran-II series of tests was called Operation Shakti, and the five nuclear bombs, designated as Shakti-I to Shakti-V, were detonated at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan on May 11 and May 13. These tests marked a defining moment in India's defence history, elevating the nation to a recognised nuclear power.



17. One for the road

On January 6, 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then prime minister, laid the foundation stone of the Golden Quadrilateral project – the longest road project in India. It was an ambitious endeavour to connect India’s major cities – Delhi in the north, Kolkata (east), Mumbai (west) and Chennai (south) – through a vast network of highways. It was completed on January 7, 2012, its aim being to revolutionise transportation, provide smaller towns better access to markets, reduce agricultural spoilage in transport, and bolster economic growth.

18.Cleaner future

The Bharat Stage (BS) Emission Standards, introduced in 2000, aimed to reduce vehicular pollution and improve air quality across India. With the implementation of Bharat Stage VI in 2020, these norms reflect India's commitment to environmental sustainability and public health. The fight, however, continues, with recent studies showing that some of India’s cities, including national capital Delhi, are among the world’s most polluted.



19. Lightning strike

In 2001, India and Russia jointly developed the BrahMos missile, said to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. Capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air platforms, BrahMos has a speed of Mach 2.8 to 3 and unmatched precision. (One Mach equals about 1,235 km per hour.) This technological marvel strengthened India’s defence capabilities. The BrahMos missile system has since been an integral part of the country’s strategic and tactical arsenal.

20. Move it

The inauguration of the Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002, transformed urban transportation in India. Offering a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transit, the Metro has since become a symbol of modern infrastructure and urban mobility, easing the daily commute for millions. From the 8.2-km stretch at the time of inauguration, the Delhi Metro has grown into a network of about 392 km with 288 stations.



21. Press for change





Developed by Electronics Corporation of India and Bharat Electronics, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used nationwide for the first time in the 2004 general election. Their introduction revolutionised the electoral process, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and security in voting. Since then, EVMs have been used in all state and national elections, marking a significant shift in India’s democratic practices.

22.Healing touch

In 2005, India introduced Bhabhatron, an indigenous radiation therapy system for cancer treatment. This innovation provided an affordable and effective solution for cancer care, significantly improving access to treatment across the country and marking a milestone in India’s medical technology advancements.





23.Watching from above

Launched on January 10, 2007, the Cartosat-2 remote sensing earth observation satellite was capable of providing scene-specific spot imagery. Data from it was used for detailed mapping, and urban and rural planning and infrastructure development. The Cartosat-2 satellite, equipped with a panchromatic camera, was capable of capturing images with a resolution better than 1 metre. Before its launch, India relied on buying images from Ikonos, a commercial earth observation satellite, at about $20 per square kilometre, spending about Rs 20 crore annually on the images. With Cartosat-2 in operation, India could obtain similar imagery at a cost 20 times lower.



24. Lunar dreams





Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar mission launched on October 22, 2008, made a historic discovery — traces of water molecules on the Moon. This breakthrough not only showcased India’s space capabilities but also positioned the country as a significant player in global space exploration. The spacecraft made over 3,400 orbits around the moon. The mission was concluded when communication with it was lost on August 29, 2009.

25. Identity of a billion

Launched on January 28, 2009, Aadhaar became the world’s largest biometric ID system, providing a unique identity to over a billion Indians. This massive initiative revolutionised public services and financial inclusion, becoming a cornerstone of India’s digital transformation.



26. Silent sentinel

INS Arihant, launched on July 26, 2009, marked India’s entry into an exclusive club of nations capable of designing, building, and operating nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. This indigenously built submarine enhanced India’s strategic deterrence and maritime security. Sanskrit for ‘Vanquisher of Enemies’, INS Arihant’s launch coincided with the 10th anniversary of the end of the Kargil war.

27. Mapping the genome

In 2009, the Indian Genome Variation Consortium published the results of mapping the country’s genetic diversity. This comprehensive study provided invaluable insights into India’s population genetics, laying the groundwork for advancements in personalised medicine and genetic research.



28. Solar revolution

The National Solar Mission, launched in January 2010, aims to exponentially expand India’s solar power capacity. This mission has been pivotal in driving the country towards sustainable energy, reducing its carbon footprint, and positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy.

29. Navigating challenges

On July 1, 2013, Isro established a regional navigation satellite system called Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The need for this system was felt because access to foreign government-controlled navigation satellite systems is not ensured in conflict situations. In 1999, for instance, the United States had refused to help India with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology during the Kargil war. NavIC is designed with a constellation of seven satellites and a network of ground stations operating 24x7.



30. Martian milestone





Launched on November 5, 2013, the Mars Orbiter Mission, or Mangalyaan, made India the first country to reach Mars orbit on its first attempt. After a 10-month journey covering over 466 million km, the spacecraft entered Mars' orbit on September 24, 2014. Isro became the fourth space agency to achieve this feat, and although the mission was designed to last 6 months, Mangalyaan remained operational for seven years, until September 24, 2021. Among its onboard instruments was the Mars Colour Camera, developed by the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. This high-resolution camera captured detailed images of Mars' surface, enhancing our understanding of phenomena like dust storms and dust devils on the planet.



31. Powering the future

After starting commercial operations on December 31, 2013, the Kudankulam nuclear plant became India's first nuclear power plant to generate 1,000 MW (in June 2014). This achievement marked a major step forward in the country’s quest for clean and sustainable energy, helping meet its growing electricity demands.

32. Polio-free India





On March 27, 2014, the World Health Organisation declared that India was officially polio-free, a monumental public health victory. This achievement was the result of decades of persistent vaccination efforts, bringing hope and health to millions and showcasing India’s capacity to tackle complex health challenges.

33. Reviving the lifeline



The Namami Gange Mission was launched in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganges. Cleaning the river remains an ongoing challenge.

34. Go digital

Launched on July 1, 2015, the Digital India Initiative sought to transform the country into a digitally empowered society. By enhancing digital infrastructure and promoting e-governance, it has brought the benefits of technology to millions, bridging the digital divide.

35. Cosmos scanner

India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory, AstroSat, was launched on September 28, 2015. This ambitious mission allowed scientists to observe celestial bodies across different wavelengths, providing invaluable data.



36. A shot against diarrhoea

Developed by Bharat Biotech and introduced in the national immunisation programme in 2o16, Rotavac became India’s first indigenous rotavirus vaccine. It was a groundbreaking step in combating severe diarrhoea in children, a major cause of child mortality.

37. Transactional relations





The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched on April 11, 2016, revolutionised digital payments in India. By enabling instant, seamless transactions, UPI transformed the way Indians conduct financial transactions, fostering a cashless economy and boosting financial inclusion.

38. Homegrown defence

The Tejas Aircraft, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, was inducted into the Indian Air Force in July 2016. Meaning ‘radiance’ in Sanskrit, Tejas is considered the lightest multi-role supersonic aircraft of its class. This milestone marked a significant achievement in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, enhancing the nation’s aerial combat strength.



39. All aboard

On February 15, 2017, India made history with the record-breaking launch of 104 nano satellites in a single mission aboard PSLV-C37, overtaking the 2014 Russian record of 37 satellites. On board the Indian rocket was a 714 kg satellite for earth observation and over 100 smaller ones weighing under 10 kg each. While three were owned by India, 96 belonged to US companies, and the rest to firms in Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UAE. The feat showcased Isro’s engineering excellence and solidified India’s reputation as a leader in cost-effective space missions.

40. To your health







On September 23, 2018, Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, was launched, providing coverage to millions of Indians. This ambitious programme represented a significant step toward universal healthcare, ensuring access to essential medical services for all across primary, secondary and tertiary care.

41. Heavyweight in space

GSAT-11, India’s heaviest satellite, was launched on December 5, 2018. This high-throughput communication satellite significantly enhanced India's broadband connectivity, particularly in remote areas, and underscored Isro’s growing capabilities in satellite technology.

42. Bullseye!

On March 27, 2019, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) managed to successfully neutralise a satellite in space with its anti-satellite missile. This was a first-of-its-kind achievement for the country. Called Mission Shakti, this bold move showcased India's advanced military technology and its readiness to protect its assets in space. The complex mission involved firing a missile from the ground to accurately hit and neutralise a fast-moving satellite in orbit hundreds of kilometres away.



43. Touchdown!





While India’s first moon mission had found traces of water molecules on the Moon, the second mission, Chandrayaan-2, attempted a critical soft landing on the lunar surface. Although the attempt failed, the mission, launched on July 22, 2019, provided critical data. It also reaffirmed India’s determination in exploring the Moon, and set the stage for the historic third mission, Chandrayaan-3. Launched on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5. And on August 23, the lander, Vikram, touched down near the Moon's South Pole, making India the first country to reach this region of the Moon and the fourth to land on it.



44. Eyes in the sky

Launched on December 11, 2019, the RISAT-2BR1 satellite brought advanced radar imaging capabilities to India’s surveillance efforts. This high-resolution satellite enhanced the country’s ability to monitor its borders and secure its interests.

45. AI hub

The National AI Portal, launched on May 30, 2020, serves as India’s central hub for AI-related activities, resources, and collaboration. This platform is a testament to India's growing focus on artificial intelligence, fostering innovation and guiding AI’s ethical and effective use.

46. A shield against Covid





Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, was launched on January 16, 2021, by Bharat Biotech. Developed during the global pandemic, this vaccine played a critical role in India’s fight against Covid-19, helping to protect millions from the virus.



47. Shipshape and ready

On September 2, 2022, India commissioned its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the Indian Navy, marking a milestone in the nation's maritime history. Designed for a crew of around 1,600, the 262.5-metre-long and 61.6-metre-wide INS Vikrant is a floating fortress with the ability to carry over 30 aircraft such as the MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Aircraft (Navy).

48. Quantum leap

In April 2023, India launched its ambitious National Quantum Mission (NQM), an initiative aimed to accelerate research and development in quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing technologies. By fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government, the mission seeks to unlock new realms of computational power, secure communications, and precision measurements. With the NQM, India is not only positioning itself in the fast-evolving quantum landscape but also setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements that could reshape various sectors, from cryptography to materials science.