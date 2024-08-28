Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC sign pact to jointly work on indigenous chip tech

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC sign pact to jointly work on indigenous chip tech

The MoU will focus on a comprehensive framework for collaborative research, development, and training initiatives, with an emphasis on the creation of Make-in-India Integrated Circuit

Chip, semiconductor
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) is a fabless semiconductor company, meaning it does not own a chip production unit. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

L&T Semiconductor Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with government-backed Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for jointly working to develop local chip technology and the ecosystem around it, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The MoU will focus on a comprehensive framework for collaborative research, development, and training initiatives, with an emphasis on the creation of Make-in-India Integrated Circuit (IC), System-on-Chip (SoC) and Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) solutions for automotive, industrial, and energy applications, the semiconductor company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The signing of this MoU between L&T Semiconductor Technologies and C-DAC indicates the government's commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive innovation and economic growth," Ministry of Electronics and IT, Group Coordinator, Sunit Verma, was quoted as saying in the statement.

This collaboration not only underscores the importance of indigenisation in the semiconductor sector but also paves the way for India to take a leadership role on the global stage, it said.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) is a fabless semiconductor company, meaning it does not own a chip production unit.

The strategic collaboration is to drive indigenisation efforts and harness the collective expertise of both organisations to accelerate innovation and technological advancements in areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

More From This Section

Tech wrap Aug 28: Beats enters India, TECNO tri-fold concept, Google Meet

Dropped phone in water? This video could save you a trip to service centre

Premium

Games24x7 shifts focus to tech platform, plans sector-agnostic investments

Premium

Deepfakes pose growing threat to corporate security and trust, warn experts

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming, music market with Airtel deal

"This collaboration, led by LTSCT, will create a powerful commercialisation programme for advanced technologies created by C-DAC in semiconductor design and development, embedded software, open-source OS, HPC and power systems," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.

"C-DAC's deep pipeline of indigenous IPs, including the VEGA processor, application design and FPGA validation will be turned into global product opportunities by LTSCT," Kumar added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

L&T Semiconductor to sign contracts with 6 automobile companies by Sept

L&T gains 3% on winning large orders; rallies 8% in 3 days post Q1 results

Premium

L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1 FY25 performance

L&T Q1FY25 analysis: Analysts eye order execution post strong June quarter

Stocks to Watch, July 25: Axis Bk, LT, RBL Bk, BSE, Nestle, IGL, Canara Bk

Topics :L&T semiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story