Businesses put up guard rails in deploying AI, prioritise governance

The question for enterprises, therefore, is increasingly about how much autonomy an AI agent should have and how to contain the damage if it makes a wrong decision.

While some experts argue for a “kill switch”, Sharda Tickoo, country manager for India and SAARC at TrendAI, a computer and network security company, and others believe it should be the last line of defence for enterprises.

“I think the bigger challenge is designing agents where we are able to contain the blast radius if a wrong decision is made. Given how the whole agentic AI architecture is built, there is a discussion about having one super agent versus specialised agents doing specific jobs. Essentially, you are narrowing the scope of a single agent rather than giving one super-agent full access,” Tickoo said. Once an LLM is connected to an enterprise’s tools, application programming interfaces, data and transaction systems, the system architecture has to assume that the model and the agent trained on the model will occasionally stray from ideal behaviour, said Amit Verma, founding head of technology at Neuron7.ai.