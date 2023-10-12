Home / Technology / Tech News / CERT-In issues high severity vulnerability warning for Google Chrome

CERT-In issues high severity vulnerability warning for Google Chrome

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they strike

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
CERT-In has issued a high-severity rated warning cautioning against "multiple vulnerabilities" in popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service condition on targeted system.

In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said a remote attacker could exploit certain vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system, and advised users to "apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor".

Giving technical details, it said the software affected are "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows" and "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Mac and Linux".

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Services (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-In said on its website, which lists and updates users with vulnerability notes and advisories.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they strike.

Topics :GoogleGoogle Chrome

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Next Story