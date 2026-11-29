Several teams of mathematicians have checked Alpöge’s paper. There’s a lot of unnecessary fluff. One team of mathematicians compressed it to some 76,000 lines of code and said it was correct. Translating from computer language into formal mathematical logic may take a while. Once that happens, Alpöge could win $1 million from the Clay Mathematics Institute for solving one of the famous Seven Millennium Problems. The GRH was an almost-throwaway conjecture made by Bernhard Riemann in a 10-page paper “On the number of primes less than a given magnitude.” Riemann (1826-1866) did ground-breaking work in analysis, differential geometry (Riemannian Geometry), and Fourier Analysis (breaking up signals, electrical currents, stock prices, etc, into simple waves). Einstein used Riemann’s insights to calculate the curvature of space in The General Theory of Relativity.