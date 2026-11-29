Smartphone prices in India rose 16.6 per cent between October 2025 and October 2026 as a global memory shortage reached store shelves, while earbuds, smartwatches, and home appliances kept getting cheaper, according to a report from technology market research and analytics firm Techarc.

The study tracked monthly online prices of 1,097 products across 13 categories from January 2025 to October 2026. It found that devices carrying a lot of memory, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, moved from falling to sharply rising prices, while memory-light categories kept getting cheaper. Smartphone prices had fallen 7.3 per cent between January and October 2025.

Six categories reversed from falling to rising prices since October 2025. Laptops rose 13.5 per cent, tablets 13.3 per cent, smart TVs 6.7 per cent, security cameras 5.6 per cent and routers 3.9 per cent, according to the report. Seven categories saw a dip, led by wireless earbuds, which fell 16.3 per cent between January and October 2026, followed by robot vacuums (12.8 per cent) and air purifiers (10 per cent). Entry-level buyers were hit hardest. Smartphones priced up to Rs 12,000 rose 21.9 per cent on average, while models above Rs 1 lakh fell 5.7 per cent. The cheapest third of laptops rose 20.1 per cent, and the cheapest third of tablets 27.5 per cent. The report noted that memory makes up a larger share of the cost of a budget device than of a flagship.

"Memflation has turned India's device market into two markets. If you are buying a phone, laptop or tablet, especially at the entry level, you are paying for the global AI build-out. If you are buying earbuds, a smartwatch or an air fryer, you are still in a price war. "We expect this split to persist through 2027, with increases slowing but not reversing. The real risk is for first-time buyers. The devices that bring people online are the ones getting dearer fastest," said Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Co-Founder of Techarc. Big brands held prices while value brands raised them. Samsung smartphones rose 3.7 per cent and Google's 0.3 per cent, against increases of 14-22 per cent for challenger brands, including Nothing (22.1 per cent), Realme (19.1 per cent) and Ai+ (17.3 per cent).