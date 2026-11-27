Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, visited Bengaluru on November 27, 2026, to witness India's impressive tech capabilities and discuss the deepening of technology cooperation between Denmark and India, according to the Embassy of Denmark.

While exploring the frontiers of space, quantum technology, and defence in India's premier tech hub, the minister also highlighted the potential for Denmark to attract Indian tech talent, the embassy said.

“You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for,” Løkke Rasmussen said.

During the visit, the minister launched the report 'Access to Tech Talent in India' by Innovation Centre Denmark in Bengaluru. The report examines the potential for Denmark to attract talent from India. The aim is to meet the domestic challenge of an expanding tech sector with an inadequate supply of skilled labour. The minister acknowledged that Denmark faces competition for those workers.

“We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent,” he said. “So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work.” Denmark has an Innovation Centre at the Consulate General in Bengaluru. The embassy describes the consulate as the only permanent Danish diplomatic representation in India outside New Delhi. “Denmark and Karnataka both understand that innovation is key to our prosperity,” Løkke Rasmussen said. “Our economies thrive on technological advances, and we have much to offer each other. That is why we have partnered with Karnataka and established an Innovation Centre at our consulate here in Bengaluru.”

Space, quantum and defence The minister visited C-CAMP, where Denmark's Novo Nordisk Foundation and BioInnovation Institute are present. He also visited quantum company QpiAI. Both visits were to discuss innovation and quantum technology. At the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the minister discussed possible cooperation in space. The talks included how Danish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups can collaborate with Isro. The minister also visited Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Components from the Danish company HBK are being used in the Advanced Light Helicopter and Light Combat Helicopter. They are also used in research and development (R&D) testing of the Tejas fighter jet.

He also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Danish companies present in Karnataka. They discussed the role of global capability centres (GCCs) and India's large tech talent pool. The embassy lists several recent Danish investments in the state. For instance, PowerCurve, a Danish wind turbine blade optimisation company, established its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru in October 2026. Norican Group expanded its manufacturing operations in Tumakuru with a new greenfield facility in June 2026. The facility produces DISA machines, mould handling systems, and SIMPSON products, strengthening its Indian manufacturing capabilities, according to the embassy. KK Wind Solutions inaugurated its largest manufacturing facility in Asia at Dobbaspet, near Bengaluru, in May 2025. The 17,000 square metre facility produces power converters and control systems for wind turbines, with capacity for up to 400 employees.