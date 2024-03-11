CMF Neckband Pro by Nothing goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

CMF by Nothing’s Neckband Pro earphones are now available for purchase in India. The neckband style audio accessory was launched alongside the CMF Buds earlier this month. The company said that the Neckband Pro features Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 50dB. The CMF Buds also boasts active noise cancellation, but supports noise reduction by up to 42db.
CMF Neckband Pro: Price, availability and offers
- Price: Rs 1,999
- Introductory price: 1,799
- Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange
The CMF Neckband Pro is now available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Myntra, and at select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales.
As for the introductory offer, the company is offering the Neckband Pro at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 for a limited period.
CMF Neckband Pro: Details
- Weight: 29.6g
- Driver: 13.6mm dynamic
- Noise Cancelling: Yes, active ANC (up to 50db)
- Mics: Five
- Codecs: SBC and AAC
- Tuning: Nothing
- Battery: 220mAh
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)
- Protection: IP55
- Features: Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, and Find My Earbuds
- Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android
CMF Buds: Price and availability
- Price: 2,499
- Introductory price: 2,299
- Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange
Like the Neckband Pro, the CMF Buds are available online on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales. Priced at Rs 2,499, the wireless earbuds are initially offered at an introductory price of Rs 2,299.
CMF Buds: Details
- Weight: Buds – 4.57g, Case – 43.7g, Case with buds – 52.84g
- Driver: 12.4mm dynamic
- Noise cancellation: Yes, Active ANC (up to 42db)
- Mics: Two on each buds, four in total
- Codecs: SBC and AAC
- Tuning: Nothing and Dirac
- Battery: 45 mAh (each bud) and 460 in case
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)
- Protection: IP54 (Buds)
- Features: In-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, Find My Earbuds, and touch controls
- Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android