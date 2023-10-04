Home / Technology / Tech News / Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with air purifier

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with air purifier

British tech firm Dyson on Wednesday announced its entry into the wearables category in the Indian market, with the launch of noise-cancelling headphones.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Dyson Zone

Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
The company, known for its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, has introduced Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones equipped with a removable visor, which acts as an air purifier when travelling in polluted urban areas or in public transport, the company said.

It has compressors in each earcup, which draws air through the double-layer filters and passes two streams of purified air to the user's nose and mouth through the non-contact visor, it said.

Its electrostatic filters remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, while activated carbon filters absorb gases such as nitrogen dioxide, as per the company.

Priced at Rs 59,900 and Rs 64,900 -- it is available in two models -- Ultra Blue and Absolute +, the company said.

Some of its key features include up to 50 hours of continuous playback, with ultra-low distortion, advanced noise cancellation and faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum, it said.

The headphones are equipped with 11 microphones, eight of which are used to reduce noise pollution by up to 38 decibels, Joe Staniforth, Dyson Head of Wearables Category, said.

However, with visor, the playback time is reduced from 8 hours to 3 hours,.

"Incorporating science and relentless testing, the Dyson Zone headphones have been engineered to actively monitor and combat city noise, while ensuring an uninterrupted, immersive listening experience through high fidelity and low-distortion audio," Staniforth said.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

