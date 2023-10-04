Made by Google LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 set to arrive today

Made by Google 2023 event is set to kick off where the US-based technology giant would unveil the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. This event is scheduled to take place on October 4 at 7:30 PM (IST), and you can catch all the action in the liveblog here. Here is a sneak peek at what to expect from the Made by Google 2023 event. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: What to expect The Pixel 8 would feature a 6.17-inch OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the latest Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 is set to arrive in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Pixel 8 would boast a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the Pixel 8 would sport a 10.5MP camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned display punch-hole.



Moving on to the Pixel 8 Pro, it would boast a larger 6.8-inch OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the same Tensor G3 chip, it is likely to arrive in 12GB configuration. In camera department, the Pro model would have the 48MP telephoto lens for up to 5x optical zoom in addition to the 50MP main camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro would feature a 10.5MP front camera sensor, placed in a center-aligned display punch-hole. Both of these smartphones will come preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system, which would roll out to other supported smartphones soon. Pixel Watch 2: What to expect The Pixel Watch 2 may share similarities with its predecessor, the first-generation Pixel Watch, but it may come equipped with new features. Google is likely to introduce a new processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series, promising improved performance and enhanced power efficiency. Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 2 would be based on WearOS 4, boasting support for an ultrawide-band chip, which enhances precise location tracking capabilities. Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to the incorporation of the Fitbit suite, a feature that made its debut with the inaugural Pixel Watch.