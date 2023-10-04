Home / Technology / Tech News / Made by Google LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 set to arrive today
LiveNew Update

Made by Google LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 set to arrive today

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 series smartphones and Watch 2 will be available for pre-order in India from October 4, starting 8 PM (IST)

BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Made by Google 2023 event is set to kick off where the US-based technology giant would unveil the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. This event is scheduled to take place on October 4 at 7:30 PM (IST), and you can catch all the action in the liveblog here. Here is a sneak peek at what to expect from the Made by Google 2023 event.

Key Events

8:39 PM

Future AI based features coming to Pixel 8 series

8:35 PM

New changes to Google Assistant

8:28 PM

Pixel 8 Pro Camera Features

8:22 PM

More Camera Features

8:19 PM

New Camera setup on Pixel 8

8:12 PM

New Tensor G3 chipset

8:06 PM

Pixel 8: What's new in design and display

7:53 PM

Google Pixel Buds Pro set to get better

7:52 PM

Google announces Pixel Watch 2

6:51 PM

Made by Google: Watch livestream

8:39 PM

Future AI based features coming to Pixel 8 series

- Record Summarize
- Smart reply on Gboard
- Zoom enhance
- Magic eraser

8:35 PM

New changes to Google Assistant

- Google integrates AI based Bard to Google Assistant
- AI powered Generative features
- conversation using text, images and voice with Google Assistant
- Assistant with Bard will roll out for beta testing
New Google Assistant features

8:28 PM

Pixel 8 Pro Camera Features

- Video Boost feature
- 50 MP main camera
- Auto focus on front camera
- 48MP telephoto sensor


Pixel 8 Pro Camera

8:22 PM

More Camera Features

- Magic Editor
- Guided frame on front and rear camera

8:19 PM

New Camera setup on Pixel 8

-New AI capabilities to camera
- Audio Magic eraser for videos
- Best take pictures
Google Pixel 8 Camera

8:12 PM

New Tensor G3 chipset

- AI powered capabilities in new chipset
- Twice as many machine learning module compared to Tensor 1
- Pixel 8 to recoganize the language you are speaking
New Tensor G3 chip on Google Pixel 8

8:10 PM

Pixel 8 Pro: What's new in design and display

  • 6.7-inch Super Actua Display
  • Peak brightness of 2400nits
  • Variable refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz
  • Tensor G3
  • 100% recycled Aluminium frame
  • Temperature sensor
 

8:06 PM

Pixel 8: What's new in design and display

  • 6.2-inch FHD+ Actua Display
  • 42% brighter display
  • Peak brightness of 2000nits
  • Up to 120Hz display
  • Tensor G3
  • 100% recycled Aluminium frame

7:56 PM

Next up: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro


7:53 PM

Google Pixel Buds Pro set to get better

Google to rollout a new feature update next week for the Pixel Buds Pro. The update would bring:

  • Clearer call feature is getting an upgrade for better voice call experience
  • Bluetooth super wide-band
  • Reduced latency by up to 50%
  • AI to automatically pause audio and turn on transparency mode
 

7:52 PM

Google announces Pixel Watch 2

Google announces new Pixel Watch 2

- Recycled Aluminium body
- Quad Core CPU
- 24 hours battery life
- 12 hours charge in 30 minutes
- WearOS 4
- Safety check feature
- More accurate activity tracker
- New skin temprature sensor

7:33 PM

It is time! Made by Google event is live


7:19 PM

Pixel Watch 2: Sneak peek

7:01 PM

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Sneak peek

6:51 PM

Made by Google: Watch livestream

Topics :GoogleGoogle IndiaGoogle Pixelsmartwatches

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

