Fact-checking, research: A case for taking AI's assistance in the law

India’s judiciary needs urgent solutions: More than 50 million cases are pending before courts – 80,000 in the Supreme Court – and the country has the lowest judge-to-population ratio. Hope for help lies in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Supreme Court uses AI-based technology to translate judicial documents as well as in legal research and process automation. Since February 2023, AI has been used to transcribe oral arguments, particularly matters before the court’s Constitution bench.

While collaborative projects like OpenNyAI, which is led by the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), have developed open-source AI tools to assist the judiciary, startups are using advanced machine learning models to streamline legal data and find solutions to tackle the backlog of cases.



Jhana AI, a legal technology startup, is developing an AI-powered assistant that functions like a paralegal, a legal professional who works under the supervision of a lawyer. The assistant will review documents, flag risks and assist in research by reading vast databases of judgments and legal documents. It will provide research material that includes citations, helping lawyers in accuracy.

"Our AI-powered assistant can review documents, flag risks, and even assist in legal research by reading through every single judgement available in the database," said Ben Hoffner-Brodsky, co-founder of Jhana AI.

Legal tool

AI has become a tool for precision in legal work, he said. "The greatest risk in legal research is missing a crucial precedent or judgement. With AI, you can read through every single judgment in the database and ensure nothing is overlooked."



Jhana AI has addressed concerns about AI reliability, particularly around hallucinations (an AI model generating incorrect or misleading information), by ensuring that all outputs are tied to legal sources, said Hoffner-Brodsky.

Lexlegis.ai, another legal technology startup, is developing an advanced language model to speed up research. “The platform aims to cut the research time from weeks to seconds, addressing the backlog of over 44 million cases in India and 60,000 new ones filed daily,” said Saakar S Yadav, the company’s founder.

"Lexlegis.ai offers fast, accurate answers to complex legal questions, replacing traditional methods that rely on word matching and document reading. The AI model is designed specifically for the nuances of Indian law and promises quick, precise results.”



Lexlegis.ai began with a search engine for legal decisions in 1998 and helped in creating a database called National Judicial Reference System in 2014. “Lexlegis.ai focuses on authentic legal data such as judgments and codes, avoiding less reliable sources and reducing the risk of inaccuracies,” said Yadav.

Gangesh Verma, principal associate at law firm Saraf and Partners, said that AI in legal technology is nascent but "introduces a new level of access to legal-tech tools, especially for smaller firms or legal departments that previously couldn’t afford high-end solutions."

"Contract analysis and e-discovery have been around for a while but AI makes these processes more efficient. The resources and time allocated to these tasks can be reduced.



"Most lawyers are enthusiastic but cautious when it comes to AI. Depending on the tool and the task it is used for, AI can be either highly useful or unreliable," said Verma.

Lawyers have concerns about AI in their profession. "Biases will be a major issue, particularly in law enforcement and the judiciary side of legal-tech. It’s a high-risk factor that needs to be ironed out before large-scale adoption," he said.

Legal experts and startups say AI can potentially reduce the burden of pending court cases. It could help clearing the backlog by streamlining administrative tasks such as case management and document retrieval, according to Verma, of Saraf & Partners. “However, a phased approach to AI adoption is needed, with careful consideration of its limitations," he said.



Lexlegis.ai aims to address the problem by bunching similar cases for joint court hearings that could expedite decision-making. "This method was successfully implemented in the National Judicial Reference System project," said Yadav.

The firm’s tools provide document summaries, enabling judges to handle cases more efficiently. "Our AI can transform weeks of legal research into seconds, allowing legal professionals to prepare and respond more quickly," he said.

A job for AI

While AI tools are promising, the legal industry is adopting them cautiously due to challenges related to data privacy, biases and regulatory concerns.

AI has sparked concerns among junior lawyers and paralegals about the impact on jobs. But experts said that the technology will enhance productivity rather than replace jobs in the profession.



"AI will not drastically change legal jobs in the short to medium term. Instead, it will free up resource persons to do more meaningful work or make their existing work easier," said Verma.

Yadav agreed, saying: "AI is not likely to eliminate jobs but rather transform the legal landscape. Established firms will be able to deliver services more cost-effectively, and new boutique firms will emerge, providing comprehensive services with AI tools," he explained.

Experts said that like past shifts caused by the internet, AI is expected to create new opportunities in the legal profession. “Historically, technological advancements such as internet databases led to fewer junior positions but also created new opportunities for early career advancement. We expect AI to have a similar impact by improving efficiency and reducing bias, which will enhance the overall growth of the legal market," said Hoffner-Brodsky.

