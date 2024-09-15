Tech challenge in India's smaller cities: Training key to talent retention

India has 5.4 million technology professionals and some 26 per cent of them are in Tier-II and Tier III cities, using hybrid and virtual models for work . Service firms preferred Tier-II cities until 2023 to save costs. However, the entry of technology services firms, the establishment of global capability centres and the proximity of some Tier-II cities to larger ones have created challenges for companies to retain skilled talent. Capability development and talent training programmes can help companies to retain talent, according to a report by UnearthInsight. The market intelligence firm studied 120 companies in Tier-II cities.