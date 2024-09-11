How technology is helping D2C brands hitch ride on quick commerce

At a time when India’s rapidly growing quick commerce sector has seemingly found its foothold, emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are betting big on this channel to drive growth.

According to Aman Gupta, co-founder of wearables brand BoAt, new-age brands in India have been expanding at a much faster pace than expected, driven by digital channels like quick commerce.

“Investors doubted the potential of D2C brands when we started, but today, there are multiple brands in the startup market that are growing on the shoulders of these digital channels,” Gupta said while addressing a session at Razorpay’s D2C and Retail Summit last week.



He pointed out several challenges that D2C brands such as BoAt had to face initially: “We had to deal with a lot of cash when we started, as people preferred ‘cash on delivery’ services to avoid the complexities of digital payments,” he said.

Gupta added that digital commerce has evolved on multiple fronts, and payment gateways have become faster, simpler, and more user-friendly, yet secure over time. Quick commerce is now BoAt’s third largest channel for sales.

Companies like fintech major Razorpay – in the realm of online payments – have been at the forefront of providing such innovative technology solutions to D2C brands.



Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar is of the view that D2C brands face a host of unsolved technological challenges while trying to implement quicker deliveries, whether via quick commerce platforms or their own online distribution channels.

“There are a lot of opportunities in quick commerce where the experience can be improved, be it payments, logistics, loyalty programs, or otherwise,” Kumar told Business Standard.

Quoting one such example, Kumar said that Razorpay recently partnered with food delivery major Zomato to build a payments solution that addresses a ‘spare change’ problem for consumers. Using the solution, customers can pay delivery partners in cash and ask for the balance amount to be instantly added to their Zomato Money account.



Talking about some untapped technology opportunities with respect to D2C brands and quick commerce, Kumar said: “Helping D2C brands connect with quick commerce platforms is not easy – it’s not a plug-and-play solution. There is a lot of work that needs to be done there. On the logistics side, a lot of brands are looking to open their own dark stores or partner with dark store operators to offer quick deliveries, which is also an unaddressed challenge.”

One such platform addressing these challenges is full-stack fulfilment startup Zippee. Founded in 2021, the company aims to empower D2C brands with seamless, same-day deliveries, by leveraging its network of 150 dark stores and last-mile delivery fleet. The platform claims its plug-and-play model can “effortlessly integrate” its online stores with any e-commerce fulfilment platform in just a few clicks.



According to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn, Zippee has raised a total of $3.5 million to date across four rounds from the likes of Haldiram’s, Piper Serica VC, and South Asia Technology Partners. It has also picked up investments from prominent entrepreneurs like Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, and Kunal Shah, among others.

The company currently operates in ten cities and claims to have served as many as 120 D2C brands, including Lenskart, Clinikally, Mondelez, Masterchow, Supertails, and more.

“We democratize Amazon-grade logistics for brands that want to sell more through their own online stores, have greater control over customer data, and offer solid post-purchase experiences to customers through same-day deliveries,” said Madhav Kasturia, founder and CEO of Zippee.