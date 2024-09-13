Microsoft India buys another land in Pune for Rs 453 cr: Square Yards

Technology giant Microsoft Corporation (India) has bought around 16 acres of land in Pune from Viva Highways for Rs 453 crore, according to property consultant Square Yards. In a statement on Friday, Square Yards said the recent land deal in Pune, registered in September 2024, involved the purchase of 66,450 square metres (approximately 16.4 acres) from Viva Highways Limited. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The transaction, which registered under its Indian arm Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd incurred a stamp duty of Rs 27.18 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000," the consultant said, adding that the total consideration paid was Rs 453 crore.

Earlier this week, Square Yards said that Microsoft had bought 16.4 acres of land in Pune for Rs 520 crore.

"As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft's Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (around 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune's Hinjewadi. The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP," the consultant had said in a statement.

In 2022, the company also acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore. Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore, the consultant said.

These deals are part of Microsoft's broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, Square Yards said.